The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Presents SOUL TO SOUL

Soul to Soul, the electrifying and emotionally captivating theatrical concert that explores the parallels of African American and Jewish history takes the stage this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend. Presented by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF), Soul to Soul will include for the first time the participation of Oscar- and Grammy-nominated IMPACT Repertory Theatre. The annual concert will play on Sunday, January 19, 2pm, Off Broadway at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, Edmond J. Safra Plaza, 36 Battery Place, NYC.

Soul to Soul-which traditionally sells out-follows the experiences of two minority peoples and their paths to America's promise of freedom-overcoming segregation, prejudice, and economic hardship. The concert portrays stirring songs in Yiddish and in English, culminating in a high-energy collection of enthralling music, celebrating the historic partnership between the African American and Jewish people during the Civil Rights Era.

"At this moment in history, we are reminded that performing our songs is both a joyful expression of pride in our culture and an act of spiritual resistance against those who would, yet again, attempt to silence us," said Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, and Motl Didner, Associate Artistic Director, at National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. "Whatever language we express ourselves in, whether we tell our stories in a house of worship, school, library, community center, or theater, and whether we adhere to tradition or embrace the modern world, we will stand as one against hatred and not remain silent. We welcome anyone who wishes to stand with us in this resurgent climate of division to join us in celebration and in unity."

Tickets to Soul to Soul start at $35. For tickets call Ovationtix at 866-811-4111 or visit www.NYTF.org. In Yiddish and English with English Supertitles.

This audience favorite, which has toured nationally (including in Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, and Miami) and internationally (in Toronto and Bucharest), celebrates diversity and strength in unity. The presentation features: Lisa Fishman (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), renowned Cantor Magda Fishman (Temple Beth El of Stamford, Connecticut), Elmore James (Broadway's Beauty and the Beast), and Tony Perry (Five Guys Named Moe).

Conceived in 2010 by Zalmen Mlotek, Soul to Soul was first designed as a song-cycle and has evolved since then to include an interwoven narrative accompanied by newly updated multimedia imagery and video, curated by Motl Didner, that reflects the ongoing need for unity and healing in today's socio-economic climate. The musical ensemble includes Dmitri Zisl Slepovitch, Brian Glassman, and Matt Temkin, with musical direction by Mlotek.

For the first time, this year's Soul to Soul will feature singers from IMPACT Repertory Theatre under the direction of Carlton T. Taylor, its Artistic Director. IMPACT Repertory Theatre, an Oscar- and Grammy-nominated youth program the gives free training in writing, music, dance, theater, leadership training and community activism to young people, is led by Executive Artistic Director and Founder Jamal Joseph and Executive Producer and Founder Voza Rivers. IMPACT performs to more than 25,000 people annually at venues ranging from the United Nations Headquarters, New York City Hall, hospitals, public schools, and penitentiaries, and has appeared at the Apollo Theater, Lincoln Center, and The Public Theater, and during the annual HARLEM WEEK celebration.

Immediately following the concert will be a talkback with the cast and creative team on the current state of diversity and social justice as related to the show. Participants will be able to engage, interact, and connect with each other to learn about and discuss the through lines of this cross-cultural program.





