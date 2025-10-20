The Lobbyists to Reunite for One Night Only for 10th Anniversary Concert of SEAWIFE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a multi-year hiatus, The Lobbyists reunite from all corners of America for a very special, one-night-only 10th anniversary concert of their Drama Desk-nominated concert-play, SeaWife.

The reunion concert will take place at the Bowery Electric on Monday, November 3, 2025. Doors open at 7pm, and the show begins at 8pm.

SeaWife, co-written with Seth Moore and directed by Liz Carlson, tells the tale of Percy, a young sailor who learns the bloody trade of the whaler and experiences the haunting reverberations of man’s greed. Featuring an electrifying folk rock score, SeaWife promises soulful ballads, lush harmonies, and the most glorious of nautical adventures.