The Lobbyists to Reunite for One Night Only for 10th Anniversary Concert of SEAWIFE

After a multi-year hiatus, The Lobbyists reunite from all corners of America for a very special, one-night-only 10th anniversary concert of their Drama Desk-nominated concert-play, SeaWife.
The reunion concert will take place at the Bowery Electric on Monday, November 3, 2025. Doors open at 7pm, and the show begins at 8pm.
SeaWife, co-written with Seth Moore and directed by Liz Carlson, tells the tale of Percy, a young sailor who learns the bloody trade of the whaler and experiences the haunting reverberations of man’s greed. Featuring an electrifying folk rock score, SeaWife promises soulful ballads, lush harmonies, and the most glorious of nautical adventures.
All of the original band members will reunite for the first time live since 2020: Tommy Crawford, Eloïse Eonnet, Alex Grubbs, Will Turner, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman, and Tony Aidan Vo. The concert will also feature Laura Dadap on cello, and Liz Carlson, who directed and developed the original production, will return to direct this one-night-only event.
