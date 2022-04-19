The FunikiJam Show MUSIC GARDEN: Spring Celebration! To Return To Actors Temple Theatre

The award-winning music education and entertainment company, FunikiJam will present its original family musical, MUSIC GARDEN: Spring Celebration! starting Tuesday April 26 at Actors Temple Theatre with special performances for the very young - and school groups. The 2022 production, as part of FunikiJam's 12 week city-wide "Music Garden" program of classes & events geared for young children and families, explores music and culture of Europe, South America, and Nashville with a special focus on Spanish language.



Tickets are available at FunikiJam and Telecharge



When International Artists The Agents of Jam accept a mission to celebrate Spring around the world, they don't need a map ... they just "follow the tunes!" This lively show -- aimed at kids ages 2 to 10 -- invites you to join in on the globe-spanning musical adventure as "new recruits." Guided by Captain Jam (writer and lead Brian Barrentine) and The Agents of Jam, you'll explore European and South American cultures, learning lively songs, rhymes and stories. Kids can get out of their seats to dance and sing along when Music Garden sprouts up at the Actors' Temple Theatre in the heart of the theatre district.



Joining Barrentine are Andrea Galata, Sara Cuozzo-Gonzalez, Hannah Chism and Kat Hebert.

Co-Producer and Lighting Designer is Maarten Cornelis (Gatehouse Entertainment). Associate Producers are David Gabriel (Marvel Entertainment), Vicky Aguero (Hot Date Podcast), Belgian born American Light Designer, Production Manager Maarten Cornelis (Carnegie Hall).

FunikiJam was founded by Brian Barrentine in 1999 to meet a growing demand for quality education and entertainment programs for young children and families. Starting with a weekly audience of just six families, FunikiJam has evolved into a landmark early childhood education and entertainment organization with an annual reach of over 70,000 patrons. Uniquely blending Barrentine's original rhymes, chants, songs and stories with indigenous music from around the world, FunikiJam's mission is to empower global citizens to reach their highest potential through its trademark "music exploration for the next generation" classes, live shows, musical recordings, film production, and teacher training.



LISTINGS INFORMATION FOR CHILDREN & FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT/OFF-

BROADWAY SHOWS

FunikiJam's Music Garden performs Tuesdays in May at 10:30am at the Actors Temple Theatre, 339 W. 47th St., between 8th and 9th Avenues. Tickets are available through www.funikijam.com and Telecharge

Running time is 60 minutes and the show is appropriate for children ages 2 to 10. Learn more at www.funikijam.com.