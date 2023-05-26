The Fled Collective Presents SERIALS, Season 2, Cycle 8

The beloved late-night play competition is BACK, reclaimed, and newly imagined to prioritize BIPOC and Queer voices.

SERIALS is a raucous night of serialized plays featuring The Fled's resident company of actors, directors, and playwrights.

Teams perform original short episodic plays, while the audience votes for its favorites to return with a new installment. Cycle 8 of SERIALS performances will be in The Siggy at The Flea Theater on June 8-10 and June 22-24 at 9:00 pm.

This cycle of SERIALS features new ticket prices:

Regular price: $22

Early bird rate: $17

Limited discount tickets: $12

Virtual live stream: $10

All in-person tickets include a free drink

Tickets are available throughClick Here.

The tradition of SERIALS spans over a decade, molded by countless alumni actors, writers, and directors who used SERIALS as their playground and artistic chemistry lab. Notable alumni of SERIALS include Jessica Darrow (Disney's Encanto), Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, Orange is the New Black), Catya McMullen (Y: The Last Man, Everything's Gonna Be Okay), and Jenelle Chu (Yale School of Drama, The Prodigal, Instinct, New Amsterdam).

PATREON: The Fled's reclaimed version of SERIALS premiered in June 2022 with a bang, playing to sold-out, exuberant crowds. For the first time since the show's conception, the artists were paid for their work. Money generated from the Serials Patreon will aid in artists' payment. The Serials Patreon includes a number of perks for subscribers, including merch, complimentary tickets to performances, and access to an archive of old SERIALS scripts! Subscriptions start as low as $2/month.

AT DOOR POLICY: Tickets may be purchased at the door for $22.

WAITLIST POLICY: In the event of a sold-out show, you may join the waitlist for tickets at the door. The waitlist is first come, first serve, so we advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to join the waitlist.

LATE POLICY: If your ticket has not been claimed by 9 pm, then your ticket may be released and sold at the door. We advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to claim and pick up your tickets. If your ticket is sold, you may add yourself to the waitlist at the door and will be granted admission if space permits.

COVID POLICY: In order to protect you (our beloved audience), our Artists, Production team, members, and building staff, both the wearing of face masks AND proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required for entry by both The Fled Collective and The Flea Theater. Proof of vaccination (either a physical copy or a picture of it) must be presented at the box office, and a face mask must be worn properly (covering the nose, mouth, and chin), or you will not be permitted to enter the theater. Additionally, The Fled Collective asks that you please stay home if you are feeling any symptoms.

CONTENT WARNING: SERIALS content changes from week to week and, as such, shows may contain explicit content or allusions to explicit content, including but not limited to explicit language, violence, and/or sexual situations.

Writers:

Paige Esterly

Ryan Jones

Greg Lakhan

Kenjiro Lee

Victoria Masteller

Josiah Thomas Turner

Catherine Weingarten

Directors:

Emily Bubeck

Mackenna Goodrich

Chaesong Kim

Erin Reynolds

Emani Simpson

William Vonada

Actors:

Laurel Andersen

Nathaniel Stornelli

Jen Jarnagin

Irina Kaplan

Greg Lakhan

Natalia Urzua

Nicholas Turturro

Sarah Alice Shull

Elizabeth Spindler

Christine Pollnow

Emily Oliveira

Georgia Kate Cohen

Angelica McEwan

Gabriela Iglesias

Rashaunna Campbell

Marcus Jones

Stevie Jae Davis

Achilles Mulkey

Keith Weiss

Caroline Banks

Vanessa Guadiana

Alice Lussiana Parente

Karen Marulanda

Michael Ortiz

Producers:

Michael Ortiz

Kristan Seemel

Elizabeth Spindler

Designer:

Cody Hom

Learn more and stay up-to-date on The Fled Collective and how you can join the movement at www.TheFled.com. Join their mailing list and follow them on social media, @thefledcollective on Instagram and Facebook, and @fledcollective on Twitter. Questions or responses may be sent to info@thefled.com.