The Fled Collective Presents SERIALS, Season 2, Cycle 8

SERIALS is a raucous night of serialized plays featuring The Fled's resident company of actors, directors, and playwrights.
The beloved late-night play competition is BACK, reclaimed, and newly imagined to prioritize BIPOC and Queer voices.
Teams perform original short episodic plays, while the audience votes for its favorites to return with a new installment. Cycle 8 of SERIALS performances will be in The Siggy at The Flea Theater on June 8-10 and June 22-24 at 9:00 pm.
This cycle of SERIALS features new ticket prices:
Regular price: $22
Early bird rate: $17
Limited discount tickets: $12
Virtual live stream: $10
All in-person tickets include a free drink
Tickets are available throughClick Here.
The tradition of SERIALS spans over a decade, molded by countless alumni actors, writers, and directors who used SERIALS as their playground and artistic chemistry lab. Notable alumni of SERIALS include Jessica Darrow (Disney's Encanto), Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, Orange is the New Black), Catya McMullen (Y: The Last Man, Everything's Gonna Be Okay), and Jenelle Chu (Yale School of Drama, The Prodigal, Instinct, New Amsterdam).
PATREON: The Fled's reclaimed version of SERIALS premiered in June 2022 with a bang, playing to sold-out, exuberant crowds. For the first time since the show's conception, the artists were paid for their work. Money generated from the Serials Patreon will aid in artists' payment. The Serials Patreon includes a number of perks for subscribers, including merch, complimentary tickets to performances, and access to an archive of old SERIALS scripts! Subscriptions start as low as $2/month.
AT DOOR POLICY: Tickets may be purchased at the door for $22.
WAITLIST POLICY: In the event of a sold-out show, you may join the waitlist for tickets at the door. The waitlist is first come, first serve, so we advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to join the waitlist.
LATE POLICY: If your ticket has not been claimed by 9 pm, then your ticket may be released and sold at the door. We advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to claim and pick up your tickets. If your ticket is sold, you may add yourself to the waitlist at the door and will be granted admission if space permits.
COVID POLICY: In order to protect you (our beloved audience), our Artists, Production team, members, and building staff, both the wearing of face masks AND proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required for entry by both The Fled Collective and The Flea Theater. Proof of vaccination (either a physical copy or a picture of it) must be presented at the box office, and a face mask must be worn properly (covering the nose, mouth, and chin), or you will not be permitted to enter the theater. Additionally, The Fled Collective asks that you please stay home if you are feeling any symptoms.
CONTENT WARNING: SERIALS content changes from week to week and, as such, shows may contain explicit content or allusions to explicit content, including but not limited to explicit language, violence, and/or sexual situations.
Writers:
Paige Esterly
Ryan Jones
Greg Lakhan
Kenjiro Lee
Victoria Masteller
Josiah Thomas Turner
Catherine Weingarten
Directors:
Emily Bubeck
Mackenna Goodrich
Chaesong Kim
Erin Reynolds
Emani Simpson
William Vonada
Actors:
Laurel Andersen
Nathaniel Stornelli
Jen Jarnagin
Irina Kaplan
Greg Lakhan
Natalia Urzua
Nicholas Turturro
Sarah Alice Shull
Elizabeth Spindler
Christine Pollnow
Emily Oliveira
Georgia Kate Cohen
Angelica McEwan
Gabriela Iglesias
Rashaunna Campbell
Marcus Jones
Stevie Jae Davis
Achilles Mulkey
Keith Weiss
Caroline Banks
Vanessa Guadiana
Alice Lussiana Parente
Karen Marulanda
Michael Ortiz
Producers:
Michael Ortiz
Kristan Seemel
Elizabeth Spindler
Designer:
Cody Hom
Learn more and stay up-to-date on The Fled Collective and how you can join the movement at www.TheFled.com. Join their mailing list and follow them on social media, @thefledcollective on Instagram and Facebook, and @fledcollective on Twitter. Questions or responses may be sent to info@thefled.com.
