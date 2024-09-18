The Drama League to Present DRAMA AT THE DISCO: A DRAMA LEAGUE BENEFIT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Drama League will present DRAMA AT THE DISCO: A DRAMA LEAGUE BENEFIT. The benefit, presented with a spirit of uplifting and amplifying the New York theater community, will be held on Monday, October 21 at 7:00PM at The Edison Rooftop.

Under the direction of Drama League Directors Project Alum Elena Araoz, this unforgettable night of drama on the dance floor will include an exclusive sponsor reception, followed by a global cuisine strolling supper, cocktails, incredible Broadway stars, alumni artists, surprise interactive immersive experiences, and a dance party with live band Third Reprise. Additional performances will be announced soon.

The Benefit will also include the presentation of the annual Arts Ally Award, given each year to those who strengthen the foundation upon which the arts stand. The 2024 honoree is Tony, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning producer Patty Baker of Good Productions. Driven by her passion for fostering talent and enriching the cultural landscape, Patty has been a producer on Memphis, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, To Kill a Mockingbird, Fiddler on the Roof, Three Tall Women, Hamilton, A Beautiful Noise, and Water for Elephants. In addition to her producing career, Patty serves on the boards of several arts organizations, including the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples, Florida, Hunter College Foundation, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

Honoree Patty Baker said: “I’m thrilled that historically excluded, aspiring directors have a definitive place to find realistic, educational, and practical help to realize their hope of making a difference through our world of theatre at The Drama League and am honored to receive this award.”

The Drama League President Bonnie Comley said: “Patty Baker is a true champion of the theater community and the artists we represent. We are grateful to honor her with the Arts Ally Award this year!”

The Benefit is co-chaired by Mary Jain and Patty Baker/Good Productions, in partnership with BroadwayHD, and with support from The John Gore Organization.

The Drama League has been at the forefront of the American Theatre community since 1916, providing life-long artistic resources for directors and a platform for dialogue with audiences. Each year, their annual events bookend the theater season – kicking off with the Gala that provides attendees with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to see the finest talent on stage and then sealing the season with a grand celebration at The Drama League Awards.

The 2024 Drama League Board of Directors is led by Bonnie Comley (President), Gabriel Stelian-Shanks (Artistic Director), Bevin Ross (Executive Director), Kumiko Yoshii (Vice President), Sarah Hutton (Vice President), Mary Jain (Vice President), Arthur Pober (Vice President), Irene Gandy(Secretary), Townsend Teague (Treasurer), Mary Jain (Development Chair), Sarah Hutton (Governance Chair), and Gwynn MacDonald (Programs Chair).Board Members include Elena Araoz, Trish Chambers, Estefanía Fadul, Una Jackman, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Jonathan Lonner, Darin Oduyoye, Stan Ponte, and Fred Siegel.

For tickets to the Benefit or more information, visit dramaleague.org/benefit, call 212-625-1025, or email events@dramaleague.org. Suggested dress for the Benefit is festive cocktail attire, black tie is optional.

