The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes ON YOUR FEET Star Mauricio Martinez

If you could see us while listening to this week's episode, you'd say "I See Your Smile" because we're chatting with the "On Your Feet!" star and all-around lovely person Mauricio Martinez!

We're pouring out delicious Milagro Tequila (which Mauricio and that special raw honey Bar Hill Gin (Kimberly's favorite) as Mauricio spills about the Musical Theatre scene in Mexico, making his Broadway debut, and his role on Netflix's El Vato.

Game Master Kimberly pulls out the old classic, "Dirty Hands on a Hardbody," Mauricio makes his way through "Kevin's Corner," then Kimberly leads us through a new game called "Famous in Love." We also chat about Mauricio playing dead for hours as "The Little Prince," his inspiring Beauty & the Beast experience, and his upcoming cabaret "De México To Broadway" at 54 Below on August 26th at 7pm.

We have a blast with Mauricio (and he got to perform that epic On Your Feet! Megamix and you KNOW how we feel about Megamixes) so listen in and then get tickets to his 54 Below show on August 26th at https://54below.com/events/mauricio-martinez-2/.

Listen to the episode here:

About Justin : A bold crossover talent, who made his sizzling Broadway debut in On Your Feet!, Mauricio Martinez is a household name in Mexico & Latin America and has starred as the leading man in the Mexican productions of the Broadway musicals Beauty & the Beast, Saturday Night Fever, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, The Last 5 Years, and in plays like A View From The Bridge. Follow him on social media @martinezmau

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

Follow and Subscribe to Broadwaysted free on iTunes to join the fun every Tuesday!





Related Articles