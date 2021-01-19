The Black Seed Gives Grants to 100 Black Theatres Across the Country
Grants are ranging from $10,000 to $150,000.
The Black Seed has announced that close to 100 Black theatres across the country will receive grants ranging from $10,000 to $150,000, American Theatre reports.
"We've been working with Black theatre leaders and institutions for 36 years," said Andre Harrington, former Black Theatre Network president, in a statement. "We've never been short on ideas, only resources. This moment of COVID-19 colliding into the longstanding racial injustices in this country has created a unique challenge for Black theatre institutions. We stand on mighty shoulders and have been needing to come together as a field, and now, with the Black Seed, that time is now."
The Black Seed is a first-ever national strategic plan to create impact and thrivability for Black theater institutions, unprecedentedly conceptualized and led by the Black theater field. The Black Seed is a force for systemic change in the arts and culture world: a national Think Tank of Black theater institutional leaders; a fund seeded by a collective of funders; National Leadership Circle for major donors to invest in Black theater institutions across the nation; The Black Seed Cohort comprised of national networks and coalitions; and a national marketing campaign to tell the story of Black theater in America.
The full list of grantees is as follows:
651 Arts
African American Museum of Perf Arts
African American Shakespeare Co.
Afrikan Poetry Theatre
Akiba Abaka Arts
American Slavery Project
Anthony Bean Comm Theater & Acting School
Art City Institute and Foundation
Art Forms and Theatre Concepts
ArtsCentric
Ashe Cultural Arts Center
Atlanta Black Theatre Festival
AUDELCO
August Wilson Society
Black Arts MKE
Black Experimental theatre dba Riant theatre
Black Liberation Art Center
Black Lives; Black Words
Black Rebirth Collective
Black Repertory Theater of Kansas City
Black Spatial Relics
Black Spectrum Theater Company
Black Theater Troupe
Black Theatre Network
Blackberry Projections
Blues City Cultural Center
Caribbean American Repertory Theater
City College Center for the Arts
Classical Theater of Harlem
CLASSIX
Crossroads Theatre Company
DC Theatre Arts Collaborative dba Anacostia Playhouse
Definition Theater Company
Driven Theatre Company
Dunbar Repertory
Dynamite Productions
Ebony Repertory Theater
Essential Theater
Fehinty African Theater Ensemble
Frank Silvera Writers Workshop
Freedom Workshop Theater
Friends of the Douglass Theater Complex
Front Porch Arts Collective
Girl Be Heard
Harlem 9 Inc
Harlem Stage
Hatiloo Theater
Honey Pot Performance
Illuminate Theater
JAG Productions
Jonathan Williams Center for the Performing Arts
Junebug Productions
Karamu House
KC Melting Pot
Legacy 166 Inc.
Liberation Theatre Company
Lower Depth Theatre
Maroon Arts and Culture
MOCADA
MOJOAA Performing Arts Company
Movement Theater Company
National Black Theatre
Negro Ensemble Company
New Black Fest
New Federal Theater
New Heritage Theater
New Professional Theater
North Carolina Black Rep Comp
Pirate Jenny Theater
Pittsburgh Playwrights Theater Company
Plowshares Theater Company
Quick Silver Theater Company
Restoration Stage
Robey Theatre Company
SEW Productions Lorraine Hansberry Theatre
Sidewalk Detroit
St. Louis Black Rep
Stage Aurora Theatrical Company
Star Center Theatre
Support Black Theater
Tabia/SJMAG
Techmoja Dance & Theater Company
The Black Academy of Arts & Letters
The Black Creators Collective
The Black Repertory Group
The Craft Institute
The Ensemble Theater
The Fire This Time Festival
The Floyd McCree Theater
The Heritage Ensemble Company
Theater Alliance of DC
Theater in the X
Towne Street Theater
TriArc CDC
Tuskegee Repertory Theater
Ujima Theater Company
ViBe Theater Experience
WACO Theater Center
Yendoor Theater Company
