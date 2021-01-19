The Black Seed Gives Grants to 100 Black Theatres Across the Country

The Black Seed has announced that close to 100 Black theatres across the country will receive grants ranging from $10,000 to $150,000, American Theatre reports.

"We've been working with Black theatre leaders and institutions for 36 years," said Andre Harrington, former Black Theatre Network president, in a statement. "We've never been short on ideas, only resources. This moment of COVID-19 colliding into the longstanding racial injustices in this country has created a unique challenge for Black theatre institutions. We stand on mighty shoulders and have been needing to come together as a field, and now, with the Black Seed, that time is now."

The Black Seed is a first-ever national strategic plan to create impact and thrivability for Black theater institutions, unprecedentedly conceptualized and led by the Black theater field. The Black Seed is a force for systemic change in the arts and culture world: a national Think Tank of Black theater institutional leaders; a fund seeded by a collective of funders; National Leadership Circle for major donors to invest in Black theater institutions across the nation; The Black Seed Cohort comprised of national networks and coalitions; and a national marketing campaign to tell the story of Black theater in America.

The full list of grantees is as follows:

651 Arts

African American Museum of Perf Arts

African American Shakespeare Co.

Afrikan Poetry Theatre

Akiba Abaka Arts

American Slavery Project

Anthony Bean Comm Theater & Acting School

Art City Institute and Foundation

Art Forms and Theatre Concepts

ArtsCentric

Ashe Cultural Arts Center

Atlanta Black Theatre Festival

AUDELCO

August Wilson Society

Black Arts MKE

Black Experimental theatre dba Riant theatre

Black Liberation Art Center

Black Lives; Black Words

Black Rebirth Collective

Black Repertory Theater of Kansas City

Black Spatial Relics

Black Spectrum Theater Company

Black Theater Troupe

Black Theatre Network

Blackberry Projections

Blues City Cultural Center

Caribbean American Repertory Theater

City College Center for the Arts

Classical Theater of Harlem

CLASSIX

Crossroads Theatre Company

DC Theatre Arts Collaborative dba Anacostia Playhouse

Definition Theater Company

Driven Theatre Company

Dunbar Repertory

Dynamite Productions

Ebony Repertory Theater

Essential Theater

Fehinty African Theater Ensemble

Frank Silvera Writers Workshop

Freedom Workshop Theater

Friends of the Douglass Theater Complex

Front Porch Arts Collective

Girl Be Heard

Harlem 9 Inc

Harlem Stage

Hatiloo Theater

Honey Pot Performance

Illuminate Theater

JAG Productions

Jonathan Williams Center for the Performing Arts

Junebug Productions

Karamu House

KC Melting Pot

Legacy 166 Inc.

Liberation Theatre Company

Lower Depth Theatre

Maroon Arts and Culture

MOCADA

MOJOAA Performing Arts Company

Movement Theater Company

National Black Theatre

Negro Ensemble Company

New Black Fest

New Federal Theater

New Heritage Theater

New Professional Theater

North Carolina Black Rep Comp

Pirate Jenny Theater

Pittsburgh Playwrights Theater Company

Plowshares Theater Company

Quick Silver Theater Company

Restoration Stage

Robey Theatre Company

SEW Productions Lorraine Hansberry Theatre

Sidewalk Detroit

St. Louis Black Rep

Stage Aurora Theatrical Company

Star Center Theatre

Support Black Theater

Tabia/SJMAG

Techmoja Dance & Theater Company

The Black Academy of Arts & Letters

The Black Creators Collective

The Black Repertory Group

The Craft Institute

The Ensemble Theater

The Fire This Time Festival

The Floyd McCree Theater

The Heritage Ensemble Company

Theater Alliance of DC

Theater in the X

Towne Street Theater

TriArc CDC

Tuskegee Repertory Theater

Ujima Theater Company

ViBe Theater Experience

WACO Theater Center

Yendoor Theater Company

