Teatro Grattacielo, in partnership with The Consulate General of Greece in New York, continues its 2022-23 Season with The 10 Faces of Maria Callas on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 pm at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, 337 E 74th St, New York, NY. This musical storytelling journey pays tribute to the greatest achievements of Greek-American soprano Maria Callas, marking her 100th birthday anniversary in a spectacular manner.

The event is sponsored by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) and Astra Foods, and curated and presented by Stefanos Koroneos.

​CAST

Alla Milchtein, pianist

Sasha Gutierrez, soprano

Melina Jaharis, mezzo soprano

Victoria Davis, soprano

Eugenia Forteza, mezzo soprano

Samuel White, tenor

Stephanie Rivero, soprano

Teatro Grattacielo was founded in 1995 in New York City with a mission to preserve and perform lesser-known Italian operas. Over the years, the organization has achieved numerous milestones that demonstrate its commitment to excellence in the arts.

One of Teatro Grattacielo's most notable accomplishments is its successful production of rare and overlooked operatic works such as Mascagni's Guglielmo Ratcliff, Il Piccolo Marat, and Iris, Montemezzi's L'Amore dei Tre Re, L'Incantesimo, and Risurrezione, Zandonai's Giulietta e Romeo as well as Giordano's La Cena Delle Beffe. Through meticulous research and dedication to musical authenticity, the company has unearthed forgotten gems from the Italian operatic tradition and brought them to life on stage.

Additionally, Teatro Grattacielo has established itself as a leader in the opera community through its collaborations with internationally recognized artists and conductors. By fostering these relationships, the organization has been able to create world-class productions that are both artistically inspiring and technically impressive.

Overall, Teatro Grattacielo's dedication to preserving and promoting Italian opera has made it one of the premier opera companies in the United States. Its commitment to excellence and authenticity has earned it the admiration of audiences, critics, and artists alike.

Since its new leadership in 2022, the company has accomplished the following:

1. Expanded repertoire- In addition to performing lesser-known Italian operas, Teatro Grattacielo has also performed works in other languages. Teatro Gratttacielo is about to commission it's first opera in English.

2. International recognition- Teatro Grattacielo has gained a reputation outside of the US.

3. Collaborations- The company has collaborated with other arts and city organizations, including the Battery Park City Authority, Opera Hispanica, The Queens Symphony, Cultural and Conference Center of Crete, Lincoln sponsored The Festival of NY and Megaron Thessaloniki.

4. Educational programs- Teatro Grattacielo has a robust educational program that includes lectures, workshops, and masterclasses.

5. Innovations in performance- The company has experimented with multimedia and other interactive performance techniques to engage audiences in new ways.

