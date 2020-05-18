Take 3 Talent Founder Natasha Matallana Joins Casting Director Jen Rudin for Online Chat This Week

This Week At Jen Rudin's Free Weekly Online Support For Parents And Young Actors During Pandemic

Award-winning casting director Jen Rudin and author of Confessions of a Casting Director (HarperCollins) continues to offer weekly online support chats for young actors and their parents during the pandemic. The meetings are attended by hundreds of parents and young actors from all over the United States and Canada and take place via Zoom at 2 pm EST on Wednesdays.

This week, Rudin teams up with Natasha Matallana, Founder and President of Take 3 Talent Agency for a discssion focusing on agents and the Agent/Casting Director relationship.

"The relationship between casting directors and agents is one of the important relationships in our business. Natasha and I have enjoyed over a decade of collaborating, and I am proud to have cast many of her talented clients in my projects over the years."

If you can't make the chats, Rudin posts them in her popular Confessions of a Casting Director podcast, launched after the success of her book Confessions of a Casting Director published by HarperCollins.

To sign up for Rudin's weekly chats, visit www.jenrudincasting.com. Take 3 also conducts #take3talks with their clients every week as well. Visit www.take3talent.com for more info.

Jen Rudin is an award-winning casting director who began her over thirty-year career in show business as a child actor at age eight. As a casting executive at the Walt Disney Company, Jen conducted extensive talent searches all over the United States, identifying and hiring actors who went on to star on Broadway in The Lion King, Mary Poppins and The Little Mermaid and in beloved Disney movies like The Incredibles, The Princess and the Frog, Chicken Little and Brother Bear. Her company, Jen Rudin Casting, casts projects in New York and Los Angeles.

