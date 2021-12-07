Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TIANANMEN REQUIEM To Open At The Players Theatre

pixeltracker

An all Asian cast brings to life a deeply moving tale of a young gay couple trying to survive the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Dec. 7, 2021  

TIANANMEN REQUIEM To Open At The Players Theatre

The Players Theatre and spit&vigor is presenting TIANANMEN REQUIEM, running March 10 - 27, at The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal St, NYC, co-produced by spit&vigor is already the subject of controversy.

An all Asian cast brings to life a deeply moving tale of a young gay couple trying to survive the Tiananmen Square crackdown and how their daughter - more than a decade later - is attempting to uncover one of her parents' secret ties to the Chinese military during the massacre. This tragic love story set against the backdrop of the Tiananmen Square Massacre displays the brutality of this terrible moment in history.

"I hope to show how gay rights -- and all human rights -- are so important and so limited in China, especially at this pivotal time," says the author of the play.

NOTE: The playwright's family left China because of religious repression. The playwright himself could not leave the country as a child because of the Tiananmen Square Massacre.

Fearing retaliation from the Chinese government, the playwright wishes to remain anonymous.

Casting announcements and other details coming shortly.


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photos: West End Stars Launch Theatre Ticket Offer Under Piccadilly Lights Display
  • Photos: First Look at Donny Osmond, Jac Yarrow, and More in PANTO AT THE PALLADIUM
  • Michelle Collins To Star As 'Miss Scarlett' In UK Tour Of New Play CLUDEO
  • West End Theatres Will Dim Lights In Memory Of Sir Antony Sher