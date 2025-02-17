THE WAYFARING STRANGERS Improvised Bluegrass Musical is Coming to The PIT

The performance will take place once a month. First up Sunday 2/23 7pm 6/22.
Join Theater of the Apes for The Wayfaring Strangers, a wholly improvised bluegrass musical, featuring brand spankin'new lyrics to old-timey bluegrass standards, played by a rotating cast on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, bass, fiddle, mandolin, washboard, egg shakers and, uh, kazoo ...
Once a month at The PIT: Sunday 2/23 7pm 6/22, Sunday 3/23 7pm, Sunday 4/27 7pm, Sunday 5/25 7pm, Sunday 6/22 7pm
THE WAYFARING STRANGERS are: Melody Allegra Berger, David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Bryce Edwards, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Peter McGibney, Sarah Mullins, and Piatt Pund. Special guest openers to be announced!
