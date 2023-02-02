THE VILLAGE! A DISCO DAYDREAM Reopens Tonight at Dixon Place

The Village! A Disco Daydream returns to Dixon Place after a sold-out premiere run last fall. The encore engagement will be performed for four weekends opening tonight - Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 PM - and running through Friday, February 24. A meta musical comedy filled with high jinx, low kinks, and go-go boys, the show features a cast of ten diverse actors and dancers. The Village! Is written by Nora Burns (David's Friend, Unitard) and directed by Adam Pivirotto, with choreography by Robin Carrigan (Trick). Tickets cost $20-$28, and are available at Dixonplace.org.

Set in New York City in 1979, The Village! is loosely based on Our Town (if Thornton Wilder had lived on Christopher Street). A colorful collage of characters drink, drug, dream, and dish about love, life, death and taxis, and, of course, break out into disco dance numbers. The show is a valentine to fashion, fantasy, fun, New York City and Donna Summer.

The Village! features sets by Steven Hammel and costumes by Paul Alexander. The cast features Jack Bartholet, Chuck Blasius, Glace Chase, Ashley Chavonne, Antonie Cherrie, Eileen Dover, Valton Jackson, Antwon LeMonte, and Richard Schieffer.

Dixon Place is presenting The Village! with support from Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman Foundation, Mellon Foundation, and the New York State Council on the Arts with support from Governor Hochul and the NY State Legislature.

The Village! A Disco Daydream runs from Thursday, February 2 through Friday, February 24. Performances are Thursday and Friday evenings at 7:30 PM, except for the second weekend, which will feature performances on Sunday, February 12 at 3:00 PM and Monday, February 13 at 7:30 PM. Tickets cost $20-$28. Early bird tickets for $20 for the first weekend are available until goes January 15. All shows are at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street between Rivington and Delancey). Run time is approximately 60 minutes. Tickets cost $20-$28, and are available at Dixonplace.org

Nora Burns

(writer) is a writer, performer, comedian, actress, and archivist and who has lived in New York City since 1979. She is a founding member of the comedy groups Unitard and the Nellie Olesons. Her solo show David's Friend had an extended run at LaMama Theater where it received rave reviews.

Adam Pivirotto

(director) is a theater/filmmaker based in New York City. He was director/producer of drag performer Cleo Berlin's cabaret series, presented at Pangea through TWEED Theaterworks. His short films have been screened at Richmond International Film Fest, Genreblast Film Fest, NYC Poetry Festival, LA Cinefest, Sixth Sense Film Festival, Filmshortage, and Shondaland. His one act This Place was presented at Dixon Place HOT Festival. He has been a featured director for the Visible Poetry Project and completed an arts and education fellowship at NYU Abu Dhabi.

Robin Carrigan

(choreographer) New York City choreography includes Club Dada: Life in Hard Times, Trick (feature film), Hater, Bedbugs!!!, I Could Say More, Two Spoons, 1966, Jesus and Mandy (co-written with Eric Bernat), Blood Orgy of the Carnival Queens!!! (co-written with Jim Fall), Girls Town (writer), "Ronnie Spector Christmas Spectacular," and drag performer Love, Connie. BFA from NYU-TSOA.

Dixon Place

a creative nucleus since 1986, is a non-profit institution committed to supporting artists by developing and presenting original works of theatre, dance, puppetry, music, circus arts, literature, hybrid performance, and visual art. DP's organically developed programs, policies and curatorial practices ensure inclusivity regarding gender, race, sexual identity, disabilities, and age. This local bastion inspires and encourages artists of all stripes and callings to take risks, generate new ideas and implement new practices. While serving as a safe haven for artists, DP is committed to providing meaningful, culturally enriching experiences for adventurous audiences as diverse as the artists. After spawning DP as a salon in Paris in '85, Founding Director El Covan pioneered the organization in her NYC living room; DP is now a leading professional, state-of-the-art facility in downtown Manhattan. For leadership and service to the community, DP has received two Obies; a Bessie, the NY Dance & Performance Award; the NY Innovation Theater Foundation's Stewardship Award, CUNY's Edwin Booth Award, and the Alliance of NY State Arts Organization's Celebrate the Arts Award for outstanding contributions to NYC. Many artists, such as Deb Margolin, Blue Man Group, John Leguizamo, and Lisa Kron began their careers at Dixon Place. In addition to emerging artists, DP has been privileged to present established artists, such as: Justin Vivian Bond, Kate Bornstein, Rodney Crowell, Thulani Davis, Junot Diaz, Douglas Dunn, Cornelius Eady, Ethyl Eichelberger, Neil Gaiman, Mary Gaitskill, Diamanda Galas, Miguel Gutierrez, Oscar Hijuelos, Celeste Lecesne, Craig Lucas, Taylor Mac, Terry McMillan, Eileen Myles,Vernon Reid, The Roches, Wallace Shawn, They Might Be Giants, Loudon Wainwright, Martha Wainwright, BD Wong, Marlies Yearby, to name a few.