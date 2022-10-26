THE SHOT Starring Sharon Lawrence Adds Performance Date at The United Solo Festival

Robin Gerber's play The Shot, directed by Michelle Joyner, has proven to be the hot ticket as part of the 2022 United Solo Festival; it will add a performance on will Tuesday, November 1 at 8 PM (after adding two shows previously). The Shot, starring multi-award-winning actress Sharon Lawrence begins performances on October 27 through November 2 at Theatre Row's Studio Theatre (410 West 42nds Street). The Shot is presented by Harvey & Ellen Friedman, Richard Posell & Pam Wick, and Center Stage Theater (Teri Ball, Executive Director).

The current performance schedule is:

October 27, 2022 @ 8:30pm

October 28, 2022 @ 7:00pm

November 1, 2022 @ 8:30 pm (added performance)

November 2, 2022 @ 2:00pm

The Shot, starring Emmy-nominee Sharon Lawrence, is a work of fiction drawn from the story of former Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham and the part of her life that is hard to look at and understand. Before becoming publisher, Katharine was an abused wife, derided in public and beaten in private by her husband, who had inherited The Washington Post newspaper from Katharine's father.

Katharine Graham publisher of The Washington Post won a Pulitzer Prize for her courage in revealing the Pentagon Papers. She forced a president to resign after uncovering his abuse of office in the Watergate scandal. She was the first female CEO of a Fortune 500 company. And she was a survivor of domestic abuse.

"The Shot is a story for this moment. If women can be abused with impunity, we can be paid less, denied opportunity and autonomy over our bodies. I hope The Shot empowers women who suffer intimate partner violence and gives the rest of us a window into an abused woman's soul."

Playwright, Robin Gerber

Bios:

ROBIN GERBER

(Playwright) The Shot, Robin's first play, was selected for the 2017 Ojai Playwrights Conference. After a well-spent youth involving drugs, sex and feminist activism, Robin took the next logical step and became a Washington, D.C. lawyer. She worked on Capitol Hill for a legendary leader of the House of Representatives, before leaving to be a union lobbyist during the Clinton years. Robin's post-politics writing life includes: The bestselling advice book, Leadership the Eleanor Roosevelt Way (Penguin), Katharine Graham (Penguin), Barbie and Ruth, about the founder of Mattel (HarperCollins), and the novel Eleanor vs. Ike, which imagines Eleanor Roosevelt running for President in 1952 (HarperAvon). Robin has toured the professional speaking circuit, motivating audiences at many Fortune 500 companies with stories from the lives of great women leaders. She has also appeared as a guest historian for the Biography and History channels and as a featured historian on the CNN documentary series "First Ladies" speaking about Eleanor Roosevelt. robingerber.com

(Katharine) After earning a degree in journalism from the UNC-Chapel Hill, Sharon has gone on to be prominently featured on stage and screen over the last 25 years. Her television work includes her multiple EMMY nominated and SAG award-winning run on "NYPD Blue," as well as notable stints on hit shows such as "Queen Sugar," "Shameless," "Dynasty," "On Becoming A God In Central Florida," "Desperate Housewives," "Rizzoli & Iles" and "Grey's Anatomy" earning her another EMMY nomination. Film work includes the indie hits Middle Of Nowhere from Ava DuVernay and The Lost Husband, both on Netflix. Sharon spent 10 years on Broadway in Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof and as Velma in Chicago and since in LA at The Mark Taper Forum, in Poor Behavior and The Mystery Of Love and Sex, the cabaret, Love, Noel, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, in several roles at The Geffen Playhouse and at The Pasadena Playhouse in A Song At Twilight, A Kid Like Jake and Orson's Shadow, for which she was nominated for an Ovation Award and won the LA Drama Critics Circle Award. In 2021 work in The Gaze on YouTube garnered her a 5th Emmy nod and a recurring role in "Rebel" for ABC. Upcoming is "Joe Pickett" on Spectrum premiering on Dec 6th and a sequel to the groundbreaking "The Christmas House" on Hallmark Dec 18. Non-profit service has played a major role in Sharon's life as former Chair of the Women in Film Foundation, current Chair the BoD of Heal The Bay, and as a Trustee of the Screen Actors Guild Foundation. IG @sharonelawrence

JOYNER

(Director/Dramaturg) Michelle has been at the helm of THE SHOT from its earliest development phase at the Ojai Playwrights Conference. She currently lives in The Berkshires in Western Massachusetts, and has helmed plays there with Shakespeare and Co., Berkshire Playwrights Lab, Great Barrington Public Theatre and Theatre Fest. West coast: Center Stage, Santa Monica Rep, Greenlight Productions, and LA Women's Shakespeare Co. Internationally: The EdinburghFringe Festival. She has also directed a short film and leads The Long Table, a women's writing group. She is an accomplished stage and screen actor with a long career and has written ten studio screenplays. She is a proud member of SAG-AFTRA, AEA, WGA, and DG. Her first full-length play Iodine will have a reading later this year in the Berkshires. www.michellejoyner.com

TERI BALL

(Executive Producer/Center Stage Executive Director) has a background in the performing arts that includes experience as an Executive Director, Development Director, Marketing Director, non-profit management consultant and professional theatrical stage manager and production manager. In addition to her many years of professional experience, Ms. Ball holds a masters degree in Non-Profit Arts Management from Carnegie Mellon University, a Bachelors degree in Theater from Cal State Northridge. She is currently a member of the Californians for the Arts RISE Taskforce, and is Secretary of the California Chapter of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).