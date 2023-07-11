THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! Will Play 2023 Little Shakspeare Festival at UNDER St. Marks in August

C.A.G.E. Theatre Company will present THE ROOM of Falsehood! written and directed by Michael Hagins. The production will be presented as part of the 2023 Little Shakespeare Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Friday, August 4th at 10pm; Saturday, August 5th at 7pm; Friday, August 11th at 6pm and Thursday, August 17th at 9pm. Tickets ($25 in person; $20 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 65 minutes.

It truly is the love story of the ages, as Johnny, a businessman of San Francisco, cares for his betrothed Lisa and his faithful ward Denny. However, betrayal hurts all, as his best friend Mark girds the loins of Lisa, and Johnny must deal with all of the emotions of losing his betrothed. Plus his soon-to-be mother-in-law has a disease afflicting her bosom, his ward dealing with drug addiction, and his obsession with football. Can Johnny hold himself together as his friends and acquaintances fight for him, or will he be torn apart? A Shakespeare version of Tommy Wiseau’s cult classic The Room!

The cast will feature Kat Moreno, Laura Walter, Anel Carmona, Josephine Pizzino, Gigi Principe, Ashley Lauren Rogers and Mary Sheridan. The creative team will include Lighting and Sound Design by Adam Sherwin; Fight Direction by Michael Hagins; and photo credits by Michele Santomauro.

Michael Hagins is an African-American Playwright, Director, Fight Director, Actor, and Producer. Michael is a Member of Dramatists Guild and an Advanced Actor-Combatant for the Society of American Fight Directors. Michael was born in Brooklyn, New York, but raised in a small town in Florida for his childhood. He has used the racism and prejudice he dealt with at an early age to fuel his writing, which he has done since the age of 9. Michael is an avid lover of Shakespeare (he has done every play in the Shakespeare Canon) and has performed, directed and taken part in over 1,000 plays and films over his artistic career.

Off-Broadway: The Long Rail North (Soho Rep, FringeNYC). New York Productions: Basement (Roly Poly Productions); Michael is Black (Planet Connections Theatre Festivity); The Renaissance Dueling Plays (Planet Connections Theatre Festivity); The Vengeance Room (FRIGID Festival). Regional/Other: Hit and Match (Chicago Fringe, Johannesburg Fringe). Outstanding Playwriting - Hit and Match, 2013; Outstanding Overall Production of a Solo Show - Michael is Black; Winner of Best Playwriting, Best Director and Best Overall Production of NEPTA Awards for As You Wish It or The Bride Princess or What You Will, 2020; Winner - Best Play and Best Streaming Play, Off-Broadway Regional Awards - Hawai'i for A Shot Rang Out. Nominated - Best New Play - Off-Off-Broadway, Best Production of a Play, Best Performance in a Play - Duane Ferguson, Best Performance in a Play - Mary Sheridan, Best Direction of a Play - Stephanie Cox-Connolly, Best Lighting Design - Adam Sherwin, Best Costume Design - Ellie Raab, Best Choreography - Michael Hagins for S.U.N. in the U.S.A. - Off-Broadway Awards; Nominated - Best New Play - Off-Off-Broadway, Best Production of a Play, Best Performance in a Play - Marquise Neal, Best Performance in a Play - Samantha Simone, Best Direction of a Play - Rachael Langton, Best Lighting Design - Ilana Moskowitz, Best Choreography - Michael Hagins for A Shot Rang Out - Off-Broadway Awards; Artistic Director, C.A.G.E. Theatre Company

The C.A.G.E. (Classical Avant-Garde Experimental) Theatre of New York City was started in 2004 by Michael Hagins, and brought classical and classic-themed works to a modern audience for over seven years. Its mission statement is to bring a renewed understanding of the famous works of the Greeks, the Renaissance and the Restoration to a new and updated audience, and bring out the appeal that has lasted for thousands of years. C.A.G.E. showcases the works of authors from varying times and shares the themes of other ages to understand history and how similar the life and times of then are very close to now.