THE RIGHTEOUS Reading to Take Place at The Center At West Park

The cast is complete for Drama Desk Award winner Jeff Cohen's historical drama "The Righteous" - a reading to benefit The Center at West Park, the beautiful landmarked church at 165 W. 86th St. which such entertainment luminaries as Mark Ruffalo, Laurence Fishburne and Matthew Broderick are trying to save from the bulldozer.

The award-winning cast of "The Righteous" will include Tony nominee Craig Bierko, Drama Desk winner Patrick Breen, Tony nominee Paul Hecht, Oscar nominee Amy Irving, Oscar & Emmy winner Melissa Leo, Tony nominee Lou Liberatore, NY Drama Circle Award winner Sally Murphy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics award winner Jay O. Sanders, and Drama Desk nominee Chip Zien. Original music for the reading will be composed and performed by violin virtuoso, composer and orchestra conductor Gregory Singer.

The reading is Wednesday, June 4 at 7:30 pm at The Center at West Park, 165 W. 86th St at Amsterdam Ave.

Tickets start at $5 for students, $25 for general admission, and $50 for reserved seating. A pay-what-you-can ticket option is also available. All proceeds support the Center at West Park.

In a world filled with turmoil and amorality, what does it mean to be righteous? What would you do if you learned that your country planned to exterminate an entire race of people? That is the horrible question faced by Eduard Schulte, a captain of German industry and member of Hitler's inner circle. Drama Desk Award winner Jeff Cohen ("The Soap Myth", "The Man Who Ate Michael Rockefeller") has penned a searing historical drama - the true story of the man who sounded the alarm of Hitler's plan to murder all the Jews in Europe. Schulte's warning reached the desk of President Roosevelt in December, 1942. Roosevelt acknowledged that millions were being murdered, but refused to act.

Schulte's identity was a closely guarded secret for over forty years and his heroic efforts to stop the Holocaust was kept hidden from his family and from the world. "The Righteous" tells his story through the lens of Priscilla Schulte, the American granddaughter who never knew him. She uncovers a compelling and poignant portrait of a man who risked his life and the lives of his family to stand up against evil. In 1988, Eduard Schulte was posthumously honored by Yad Vashem as Righteous Among the Nations - a Righteous Gentile.

