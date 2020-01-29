THE RIDE Celebrates 1,000,000 Riders

On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, THE RIDE, the experiential sightseeing theatrical tour/phenomenon, will welcome its one millionth RIDER on its 28,545th performance.



As the iconic audience member boards the 4:45pm RIDE, CEO/CCO/Author/Director, Richard Humphrey, will be there to welcome them into the Times Square and Broadway neighborhood history books.



The 1,000,000th RIDER will receive a customized RIDE for themselves and forty-eight (48) of their chosen friends, relations and/or business associates.



Overseen by Mr. Humphrey, the CUSTOMIZED RIDE will be available to be redeemed for one year by the 1,000,000th RIDER.



Established on October 15, 2010 and re-launched on April 1, 2014, THE RIDE is currently scouting Paris, Tokyo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, London, Hong Kong, and Dubai as expansive markets.



In the meantime, THE RIDE'S breakthrough Virtual Reality DOWNTOWN EXPERIENCE has expanded the parameters of Experiential Entertainment far beyond the wildest dreams of both its fans and its competitors.



For tickets and more information visit http://experiencetheride.com or call 212-221-0853





