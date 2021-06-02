THE QUEER WITCH CONSPIRACY Will Be Presented By The Seeing Place Theater

The Seeing Place Theater has announced the world premiere production of Brandon Walker's THE QUEER WITCH CONSPIRACY, directed by Erin Cronican. THE QUEER WITCH CONSPIRACY will play a two performances only on Zoom, June 23 & 24 at 8 p.m. and continue on demand through June 27, 2021. Tickets are $10-$50 and are now available online at www.TheSeeingPlace.com.

A new play by Brandon Walker inspired by real events. A safe online space for LGBTQIA+ witches is desecrated by a controversy over cultural appropriation and burial rites, which came to be known as "Boneghazi". THE QUEER WITCH CONSPIRACY is a mystical crime drama about how unidentified remains sparked a revolution regarding race, gender, and spirituality.

The play is inspired by real events, when in 2015/16 the online group "The Queer Witch Collective" became the subject of controversy when one of its members offered human bones for sale that had been illegally collected. The group was disbanded after the story received international attention, with its members forming other groups after the dust settled.

The online production will include the concept of video journaling to get into the minds of the main characters.

The Seeing Place is presenting this play as a celebration of Pride Month. Proceeds from this benefit production will be donated to a LGTBQIA+ social justice organization to be announced shortly. "This play explores the concept of safe spaces for marginalized communities - especially those that intersect by race, gender, sexuality, and culture," says director Erin Cronican, who is also The Seeing Place's Executive Artistic Director. "Through the lens of true crime, we get to see how far people will go to hold onto their identities when pushed to the limit."

The production stars Laura Clare Browne (Animal Farm) as Mabel, Erin Cronican (Off Broadway's This One's For The Girls and Sistas, Animal Farm, and the NYIT nominated The Maids) as Elsa, William Ketter (Animal Farm, Measure for Measure) as Asriel, Juanes Montoya (Sweat) as Nas, Jon L Peacock (Julius Caesar with The Public Theater) as Pala, Brandon Walker (Animal Farm and the NYIT nominated Danny and the Deep Blue Sea) as Jadis, and Weronika Helena Wozniak (A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Willow.

The production features scenic and costume design by Erin Cronican. Brandon Walker is the sound designer, and the stage manager will be announced shortly. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Tickets are $10-$50 and are now available online at www.TheSeeingPlace.com or by calling (866) 811-4111.