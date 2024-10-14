THE PRODUCER'S EDGE Series to Continue with Ever Evolving: Building Systems & Resources

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Off-Broadway League will continue “The Producer’s Edge,” an educational initiative that aims to empower theatre makers and industry professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to excel in the dynamic world of Off-Broadway producing.

The next seminar in the series will address the changing shape of the industry by shedding light on existing and emerging challenges and the ways in which the industry is working to evolve and empower future generations of theatremakers. It is presented by the Off-Broadway League’s Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Justice Committee.

Thursday, October 17: "Ever Evolving: Building Systems and Resources"

A new generation of arts leaders are reshaping the Off-Broadway landscape through their advocacy and resource building initiatives. From innovative resource sharing hubs to fellowship programs creating new opportunities, this panel will dive into the creation of these systems and the individuals making them happen.

Panelists: Njeri Baker, Education Manager, Theatrical Workforce Development Program, Roundabout Theatre Company; Jordan C. Medley, Founder, Producer, Medley Of Moves Consulting; Vanessa Reyes, Associate Director, Miranda Family Fellowship; Cindy Tsai, Communications Associate, Producer Hub

Moderator: Victoria Detres, Program Manager, RISE Theatre Directory

*All panelists subject to change

"We are excited to present the second seminar of the ‘Ever Evolving’ series, focusing on fellowships and resources that are vital for nurturing emerging talent,” said Alana Canty-Samuel, Board member and co-chair of the Off-Broadway League’s Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Justice Committee. “This panel highlights our commitment to building a supportive ecosystem for artists, as we believe that boosting new voices and expanding access to resources is key to the continued growth and vitality of Off-Broadway theatre.”

The seminar will take place at the Theater Center, 210 W. 50th Street, New York, NY 10019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm which will include a happy hour to allow attendees to network.

To register, interested participants can visit OffBroadway.com/events. Each session in The Producer’s Edge is free to members of the Off-Broadway League or $25 for non-members. Non-members are encouraged to consider a General Membership to the Off-Broadway League in order to access members-only resources and activities. General Membership is free for the first year of membership, and $25 annually starting the second year, with no obligation to renew. General Members include Associates, Assistants, and others wish to dive deeper into the activities and processes of the Off-Broadway League.

