THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Celebrate 'Shark Week' With $34 Tickets at Seven Performances

Shark Week has been an inescapable part of summer in the U.S. for 34 years. The fear is real. The fascination is palpable. It ended on Sunday.

And finally, a week late, the off-Broadway smash The Play That Goes Wrong will celebrate the nation's obsession with sharks with its own SHARK WEEK at any performance from August 11-14, offering $34 tickets available online and at the New World Stages Box Office (340 W 50th Street).

The show's creators said, "Sharks and comedy are a natural pairing. We kill with comedy and biting wit; they kill with five rows of razor-sharp teeth. We can't believe it took us this long to make the connection and we know that SHARK WEEK at The Play That Goes Wrong will become part of the national conversation immediately."

The Play That Goes Wrong is now in performance on its Tony Award winning set at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces 'The Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Matt DiCarlo, opened at New World Stages - Stage 4 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. The Play That Goes Wrong features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong began performances on March 9, 2017, officially opened on April 2, 2017, and concluded its run on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at The Lyceum Theatre. The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design, a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play.

Awarded the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong returns to its sixth year at the Duchess Theatre in London's West End on June 18, 2021 as well as a UK tour commencing in July. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name "Mischief" and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million people around the world, with productions in over 30 countries.



Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and also has a program of workshops. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.



Pre pandemic, Mischief had multiple productions playing in New York and London. The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre, re-opening 18 June 2021), The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (which played at the Criterion Theatre for four years) and following a record-breaking two-year run on Broadway it was represented Off Broadway by The Play That Goes Wrong (New World Stages since 2019, re-opening 15 October 2021, co-produced with Kevin McCollum and JJ Abrams) In September 2019 the company started a West End residency at the Vaudeville Theatre with Groan Ups followed by Magic Goes Wrong, which is due to reopen in Autumn 2021. Other Mischief productions, including Peter Pan Goes Wrong, regularly tour in licensed productions in the UK, USA and worldwide.



In 2017 Mischief Theatre Ltd. and Kenny Wax & Stage Presence, the producers of all the company's West End productions, formed Mischief Worldwide Ltd. to manage the rights to all Mischief projects in all artforms. Mischief Worldwide Ltd., based in London, licenses copyrights, trademarks and other Mischief properties to producers, distributors, publishers and others around the world.



Mischief was first seen on television in the Royal Variety Performance of 2015 and subsequently in two BBC One Christmas specials, Peter Pan Goes Wrong (2016) and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (2017). In 2018 Mischief Worldwide Ltd. and the Anthology Group formed Mischief Screen Ltd., an independent TV production company headed by CEO Hilary Strong. Its first production (co-produced with Big Talk Productions) was a six-part BBC One commission called The Goes Wrong Show. The second series is currently in production. Lionsgate International are the distributors outside UK and China.



All the companies develop, create and perform under the single name of Mischief. Mischief is developing new works of comedy for theatre, TV, film and other media.



