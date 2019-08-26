THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Announces New Tickets On Sale Through May 2020

Click Here for More Articles on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The Play That Goes Wrong has announced that due to popular demand tickets are now on sale through May 24, 2020. The production played its 945th performance in New York on Thursday, August 14th including 200 performances at New World Stages.

The Play That Goes Wrong features Ryan Vincent Anderson as Trevor, Brent Bateman as Robert, Bartley Booz as Dennis, Matt Harrington as Chris, Bianca Horn as Annie, Chris Lanceley as Jonathan, Ashley Reyes as Sandra, and Matt Walker as Max. The cast also includes Damien Brett, Laura D'Andre, Adam Daveline, and Maggie Weston.

The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Matt DiCarlo, opened at New World Stages - Stage 4 (340 West 50th Street) on Wednesday, February 20. The Play That Goes Wrong features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Tickets for the Off-Broadway production are now available by calling Telecharge at 800-447-7400, online at www.telecharge.com or in person at the New World Stages box office.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You