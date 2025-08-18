THE PITCH Starring Phil Hendrie To Premiere Off Broadway At Actors Temple Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Story Worthy Media will present the New York premiere of The Pitch, a darkly comedic new play by Tom Alper, directed by Mike Keller. Previews begin Thursday, October 9, ahead of an official opening on Thursday, October 16, at Actors Temple Theatre (339 W. 47th St).

Following a critically acclaimed, sold-out run at Los Angeles’ Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, The Pitch explores the story of a widowed father raising a rebellious teenage daughter while working in a high-pressure sales office. The play has been described as “Glengarry Glen Ross for a new generation,” blending biting humor with emotional depth as it examines ambition, manipulation, and integrity in a cutthroat environment.

Comedy legend Phil Hendrie (The Phil Hendrie Show, Futurama, Rick and Morty, Modern Family) makes a rare New York stage appearance as Mel, bringing his trademark wit and unpredictability to the production. The cast also includes Tom Alper, Kevin Bartini, Connor Killeen, Joey Russo (The Irishman), Mario Corry (Tulsa King), Joe Lorenzo (Barry), Sammi O’Connor, Grant Hall (Grown-ish), and Julie Tran.

The creative team features lighting design by Josh Iacovelli, sound design by Ross Chait, and stage management by Nilton Emilio.

Tickets ($31.50–$91.50) are available at thepitchoffbroadway.com.