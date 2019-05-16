THE PINK UNICORN Starring Alice Ripley Extends Through June 2

Out of the Box Theatrics announces an extension of the Off-Broadway Premiere of THE PINK UNICORN by Elise Forier Edie. Directed by Amy Jones, this site-specific solo drama stars Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley (Next To Normal, Side Show, Sunset Boulevard). The production will now run through June 2 at the Episcopal Actors' Guild.



Trisha Lee is a Christian widow living in a conservative Texas town. Her life is suddenly upended when her 14-year-old daughter Jolene announces she is genderqueer and starting a chapter of the Gay and Straight Alliance at the local high school. In THE PINK UNICORN, Trisha recounts her story about facing a crisis she never saw coming, at a time when transgender people and gender issues weren't even on her radar.



THE PINK UNICORN was originally produced in Washington by DogTown Theatre in 2013 and has been performed throughout the US and Canada including a run at United Solo Theatre Festival in New York, where Elise Forier Edie won Best Storyteller.



The production team for THE PINK UNICORN includes Frank Hartley (production and lighting design), Hunter Dowell (costumes), Carrie Greenberg (wardrobe supervisor), Gaby Garcia (graphic design), Theresa Carroll (stage manager),Maggie Snyder (general manager), Cara Feuer (assistant general manager) and Ethan Paulini associate artistic director).





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You