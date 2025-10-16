THE PACK Concert Performance Will Be Held at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A concert performance of songs from The Pack is headed to the Laurie Beechman Theatre next week. The Pack is based on the play The Dogs Of Pripyat By Leah Napolin with music by Aron Accurso and lyrics by Jill Abramovitz, and a book by Jill Abramovitz and Leah Napolin. The performance is set for October 20.

Join in for an evening of songs from THE PACK. An original musical based on true events and bursting with humanity, humor and hope, THE PACK is a story about survival, chosen family, and the life-changing connection between the two. Following the nuclear accident at the Chernobyl power plant, evacuation orders in the nearby city of Pripyat have forced people to leave their beloved pets behind. THE PACK follows the journey of those pets, and one in particular: Boychik, a sweet young lap dog thrust into a world without his family.