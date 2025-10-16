THE PACK Concert Performance Will Be Held at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

The performance is set for October 20.
A concert performance of songs from The Pack is headed to the Laurie Beechman Theatre next week. The Pack is based on the play The Dogs Of Pripyat By Leah Napolin with music by Aron Accurso and lyrics by Jill Abramovitz, and a book by Jill Abramovitz and Leah Napolin. The performance is set for October 20.
Join in for an evening of songs from THE PACK. An original musical based on true events and bursting with humanity, humor and hope, THE PACK is a story about survival, chosen family, and the life-changing connection between the two. Following the nuclear accident at the Chernobyl power plant, evacuation orders in the nearby city of Pripyat have forced people to leave their beloved pets behind. THE PACK follows the journey of those pets, and one in particular: Boychik, a sweet young lap dog thrust into a world without his family.
With a gut-punching score by Broadway’s Aron Accurso (Co-creator, Ms. Rachel) and Jill Abramovitz (Beetlejuice, It Shoulda Been You) and a book by Abramovitz and Leah Napolin, this evening is directed by Erin Ortman (One Thousand Nights and One Day), and produced by Van Dean Productions and Talia Hankin. Starring Zachary Noah Piser (Redwood), Alexander Gemignani (Carousel), Jordan Tyson (Gypsy), Heidi Blickenstaff (Jagged Little Pill), Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice), Nikki Renée Daniels (Once Upon a Mattress), Adam Heller (Some Like It Hot), F Michael Haynie (The Heart of Rock and Roll), Dennis Stowe (Aladdin), and Abramovitz.
