THE LITERAL DEMON I SUMMONED TO GET MY EX-BOYFRIEND BACK Sets Industry Reading

Chris Rivera's new supernatural comedic play The Literal Demon I Summoned to Get My Ex-Boyfriend Back will receive a staged industry reading at Intar Theatre in collaboration with Turn To Flesh Productions on October 17th at 7pm. A brief optional talkback with the creatives will follow.

The piece explores love and deception, following a demon slayer who releases an ancient incubus to pose as his new boyfriend to make his ex jealous. Somewhere between teaching the incubus to blend in with modern gay culture and trying to get his ex's attention, he's going to have to save the world. Again.

The cast will include Rivera (King Lear, The Phantom Tollbooth, Unhinged Productions' Hedwig And The Angry Inch) as well as Ellis Gage (James & The Giant Peach, Next To Normal, White Rose), Darrian Gray (#daddy), Chevy Martinez (More, The Sandy Monologues, Molly Bloom Lately), and Joe Montoya (Back To You, Our Own Odyssey, Hangar Theatre's Sweeney Todd). The presentation features an entirely LGBTQ+ BIPOC cast, bringing authentic voices to this queer project.

Email ttfreservations@gmail.com to request attendance. A second performance may be added on October 27th, interest dependent.

As a playwright, Rivera's extensive experience includes learning from and working with the late Lanford Wilson, who produced his first full-length play 15 Hours in the Green World at the Edward Albee Playwriting Festival, and co-writing Uncivil Unions, an artistic response to the gay marriage debate for Unhinged Productions in Houston, Texas. His one-act plays The Body, Quick Visits, and Cash Comfort Sex have been produced in NYC by the Secret Theater, Midtown International Festival, and Manhattan Rep, respectively. His one-act play Billy's First Birthday was produced in Leeds, England for the Gi60 festival. Sisters of Semele was produced Off-Off-Broadway by What Dreams May Co. and Queens Shakespeare in rep with The Bacchae as a prequel to the classic Greek play. Rivera's Curse of Cassandra and Witch of the Black Forest both received staged readings from Turn to Flesh Productions in Manhattan. Rivera's full-length plays Our Own Odyssey, Gender of Attraction, and Modern Day Martyrdom were produced by The Hispanic Federation for FUERZAFest New York City from 2017 to 2019. Gender of Attraction was revived for the 2018 Edinburgh Festival. In 2020, the Hispanic Federation commissioned Rivera to create a short solo play for their Queerantine Fuerza.