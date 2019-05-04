THE HANDMAIDS MUSICAL PARODY Starts A Countdown

As the new season of Handmaids is set to air in June, The Handmaid's Musical parody will have everyone at the edge of their seat to find out what happens next. Come and support the women of MAYDAY as they wage war against the patriarchal powers that be. Director Sara Dobrinich says "The Handmaid's story is more relevant now than ever. We will laugh, so we don't cry! As a big fan of the series, there is no better way to gear up for the season 3 premiere!"

This 80 minute piece comes from a complete all-female creative team. Writer Samatha Stevens said "With only two men in the cast, I sometimes sense they feel overwhelmed with the estrogen levels! But this is a women's story, and It only feels right to have kick-ass women leading the way!" Featuring re-imagined hits from the stage, screen, radio and pokes at our nation's scary reality. Samantha added "people have kept asking for more, so the ladies have reunited to deliver this... With even more surprises up our sleeves!"

The cast features Bill Coyne (Fred), Isabella D'Annunzio (Janine), Gail Dennison (Lydia), Teal Holliday (Moira), Caroline Huerta (Rita), David Bryant Johnson (Nick), Federica Morra (Emily), Allie Seibold (Serena), and Samantha Stevens (June).

The one night event is March 31st, at 9:30pm at Off-Broadway's Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave).

Tickets are $20-$50, and can be purchased at bit.ly/HandmaidsMusical.

To learn more about who we are, feel free to visit www.handmaidsparody.com





