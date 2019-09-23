THE GREEN ROOM, A New Off-Broadway Musical, Opens In Two Days

THE GREEN ROOM - A New Off-Broadway Musical opens in just two more days with previews on Wednesday Sep. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26, and the official opening night on Friday, September 27. Running Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8pm, with Saturday matinees at 2pm and Sunday matinees at 3pm at The American Theatre of Actors' (ATA) Sargent Theatre, 314 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019. Purchase advance tickets online at Greenroom.brownpapertickets.com or on Today Tix with select shows from $35.00 at https://www.todaytix.com/x/nyc/shows/17702-the-green-room#noscroll.

Not since A Chorus Line and The Phantom of the Opera has there been such a rousing musical that tells the backstage story of the actors and their career aspirations in theater. Harkening to Sondheim's cult classic and oft-analyzed Merrily We Roll Along, THE GREEN ROOM takes us to a college theatre green room where a group of friends dream of being ... NOT on Broadway ... but Off-Broadway! We hitch a ride onto the journey of a group of four best friends in college who dream of "making it" in New York. A dream in their hand, a life to be led, what will happen to these four when life finds them in The Green Room?

The cast includes high-energy emerging artists making their impact on National Tours and will-in many cases-be making their Off-Broadway debuts with THE GREEN ROOM. Corbin Williams (Cinderella national tour) plays the role of John. Joining him is Eli LaCroix as Cliff; Sami Staitman playing Anna; and rounding out the cast is Ariana Valdes (The Sound of Music national tour) in the role of Divonne. Kate McManus will serve as an understudy.





