THE COMEDY SERIES Digital Lottery And Rush Policies Announced At Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater and Seaview have announced the digital lottery and in-person rush ticket policies for The Comedy Series at Lincoln Center Theater’s Claire Tow Theater, launching Wednesday, October 29, 2025, with Emmy Award–winning comedian Vir Das.

Entries for The Comedy Series digital lottery open at 12 a.m. one day before each performance, with winners drawn at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. that same day. Winners may purchase up to two tickets for $20 each, plus an online fee.

For in-person rush tickets, guests may line up 90 minutes before showtime, with sales beginning approximately 60 minutes prior to each performance. Rush tickets will be $20 inclusive of fees, subject to availability. For more information or to enter the digital lottery, visit lctlottery.com.

SERIES LINEUP

Vir Das opens the series with Vir Das: Hey Stranger, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, running October 29–November 9.

Jerrod Carmichael Live on Stage at Lincoln Center Theater follows November 12–16, with Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live) performing her Off-Broadway debut, directed by Zhailon Levingston, November 19–23.

The series concludes with Sam Jay: We The People, running December 3–14.

Justin Townsend serves as Production Designer for the entire series.

ABOUT THE COMEDY SERIES

A collaboration between LCT3 and Seaview, The Comedy Series provides a space for comedians to develop new material and theatrical works in front of live audiences. Each evening combines stand-up, storytelling, and experimentation—offering audiences a glimpse into the creative process and the evolution of modern comedy.