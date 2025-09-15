THE ART TOUR Will Make New York Premiere at Theatre Row

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York premiere of The Art Tour, a new musical written by Kyle Fackrell and directed by Lindsey Hope Pearlman, starring Michael Tacconi and Samantha Joy Pearlman, will run Off-Broadway November 11 - 22, 2025 in a limited engagement at Theatre Row (Theatre Four), located at 410 West 42 Street in New York City. Opening night is November 14.

Follow the story of Thomas and Deb as they take their art business on a journey across the United States. Experience the joy and the struggles, the laughter and the tears, in this touching musical about love and the pursuit of art.

"Many years ago," Kyle Fackrell says, "I wandered into a gallery in Breckenridge Colorado and was amazed by the beautiful landscape art, which led me to write The Art Tour, a story about pursuing dreams and falling in love. We hope audiences will enjoy the catchy songs and the genuine warmth of this new two-person musical."

The production team includes Bryson Baumgartel (Music Direction), Andrew Fox (Orchestration), Izzy Fields (Scenic & Costume Design), Caite Hevner (Projection Design), Kate McGee (Light Design), Tony winner Jessica Paz (Sound Design) and Emily Paige Ballou (Production Stage Manager). Casting by Ross Shenker. General Management by Foundation Theatrical/Erich Jungwirth. Production Management by Parrish Productions/Lauren Parrish.

Musicians include Bryson Baumgartel (Music Director and Keyboard), Sarah Haines (Violin/Viola), Angelique Montes (Cello), Justin Rothberg (Acoustic Guitar) and Jared Decker (Percussion).