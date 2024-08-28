THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY to Honor Inaugural Class of Nationals Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 24th Annual The 24 Hour Plays On Broadway will honor the inaugural 2007 class of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals with The 24 Hour Plays Creative Community Award. A one-night-only event featuring distinguished artists from the New York entertainment community and beyond, The 24 Hour Plays On Broadway will be held this year on Monday October 21, 2024 at The Town Hall.



The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals began in 2007 and the artists from that class have moved through the entertainment industry, both individually and together, utilizing the skills they learned and the relationships they built during their time in the program. The inaugural class helped create a model for how creative communities can collaborate and succeed together, and this year’s The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway will honor them and all the work they’ve accomplished and inspired.



The honorary co-chairs for the evening are 2007 class members Sherri Eden Barber and Josh Koenigsberg.



“Gathering as young peers for The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals in 2007 was a formative experience for us all, leading to lifelong friendships and continuing artistic collaboration,” said Barber and Koenigsberg. “Since then, the members of our class have become artistic directors in theaters across the US and UK, starred in plays, television, movies, have had work produced all over the country and been nominated for Tonys, Emmys, Golden Globes, Drama Desks and once a Golden Basement Award from an old Edinburgh man who claimed to work for The Fringe. We're honored to be celebrated as a group and support The 24 Hour Plays in their ongoing important work of bringing the next generation of talented theater artists together.”



The inaugural class includes:

Writers Bekah Brunstetter, Laura Jacqmin, Josh Koenigsberg, Mike Lew, Olivia Mandelbaum, and Harrison David Rivers.

Directors Sherri Eden Barber, James Dacre, Alli Maxwell, Colette Robert, David Ruttura, and Laura Savia.

Actors Zoe Anastassiou, Satya Bhabha, Stefanie Estes, Julia Grob, Matthew Hadley, Lauren Hines, Melissa Joyner, Jamie Klassel, Rory Lipede, Malcolm Madera, Devin Norik, Zoe Perry, Mary Quick, Sarah Ries, Zack Robidas, Will Rogers, Roarke Satava, Chris Smith, Nick Spangler, Federico Trigo, and Kit Williamson.

Producers Kelcie Beene, Jaime Green, Rachel Helson, and Carly Hugo.

Each summer, The 24 Hour Plays gathers a group of promising early-career theater artists (actors, directors, playwrights, composers, producers, stage managers and designers) for The 24 Hour Plays Nationals, a rigorous series of workshops, master classes, panel discussions, career development, community building, and more. The weeklong program culminates with the cohort’s own production of The 24 Hour Plays at an off-Broadway theater. The program has grown to include over 500 alumni over 13 summers and is currently spearheaded by Associate Producers and Nationals alum Jake Beckhard and Serena Berman.



Artists for the 24th Annual The 24 Hour Plays On Broadway will be announced at a later date.



Tickets begin at $50 and are available at 24hourplays.org/Broadway.

Since 1995, The 24 Hour Plays have brought creative communities together to write, rehearse and perform new plays and musicals in 24 hours. The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway is the annual flagship event where stars from theater, film and television write and perform new work about the world we live in. This one-night-only event showcases great artists in new ways, sparks enduring creative partnerships and offers audiences an electric you-had-to-be-there Broadway experience. Proceeds from The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway support The 24 Hour Plays’ non-profit activities throughout the year, including education programming with students from middle school to college, professional development for emerging artists in The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, and partner productions all around the world.



