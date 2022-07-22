THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Announce 2022 Nationals Company With A Return To The In-Person Program

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals will take place in person in New York City for the first time since 2019 at Theatre Row on Monday, July 25th. Tickets for The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals 2022 performance will be offered exclusively through a lottery system.

Audience members interested in attending can enter for the chance to be selected for a $24 ticket to the performance. The lottery will close on Sunday, July 24th at 12pm ET, and winners will be notified by Sunday, July 24th at 6pm ET. Interested attendees can register at https://24hourplays.org/nationals-2022/

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are a free, rigorous professional intensive for early career theatermakers. Over the course of one week, six playwrights, six directors, six producers, twenty-four actors and one composer engage in intensive workshops, panel discussions, and their own productions of The 24 Hour Plays and The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues. Nationals present an opportunity, at no cost, for early career artists to meet their peers and build relationships that will serve them throughout their careers. Each year, The 24 Hour Plays seek the very best of the next generation of theatermakers and arm them with what they need to find their way in this business - each other.

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals 2022 company includes actors Chameli Belk-Gupta, Caroline Campos, Zack Canonico, Vann Dukes, Deychen Volino-Gyesta, Kaitlyn Gonzalez, Mollie Greenberg, Sarah Groustra, Alice Hakvaag, Claire Hilton, Juliet Kang Huneke, Henry Lynch, Bailey Macejak, Emma Maggi-Byers, Mackenzie Moyer, Mark Mendez Muñoz, Grace Olinski, Jake Regensburg, Lucy Rossi, Arcadia Squires, Katelyn Chantal Trieu, Harrison Kramer White, Chloé Lexia Worthington and Natalie Zimmerman; directors Annabel Heacock, Abigail Holland, Karina Patel, Isabel Rodriguez, Cora Therber, and Carla Troconis; playwrights Maria Isabel Arreola, Daniel Duren, Charlotte Foote, Jahquale Mazyck, Sophie McIntosh and Allison Merkel; producers Caity Cook, Noah Ezell, Alex Kopnick, Henry Lombino and Meg Mechelke, and composer Caroline Hawthorne.

The program kicked off with a round of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues on Tuesday, July 19th, where eighteen new free-to-view monologues were written, rehearsed, performed, and published on Instagram and Twitter @24hourplays, all in 24 hours.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, Special Edition: Nationals featured past National participants as writers as well, including: Bettina Bresnan, Eric J. Cheng, Margot Connolly, Ken Greller, Caroline Hawthorne, Jane Lindstrom, Hannah Manikowski, Nora Brigid Monahon, Charlie O'Leary, Juliet Roll, David Rosenberg, Jasmine Sharma, and Marissa Joyce Stamps.

Through the week, participants were involved in workshops and engaged in panel discussions with artist professionals including Leigh Silverman, Jesse Eisenberg, Will Arbery, Sammi Cannold, Rachel Sussman, Michael Mitnick, Reynaldo Piniella, Julia Chan, Nigel Semaj, Alexis Williams, Chris Myers, Steve Yockey, Emmanuel Wilson, J. Holtham, Colette Robert, Elizabeth Rodriguez, and more.

"While no organization leveraged the potential of building communities remotely and making work as quickly as The 24 Hour Plays, we're thrilled our flagship programs are returning to the stage this year," said Mark Armstrong, artistic director for The 24 Hour Plays. "The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are an extraordinary event - new artists meet their peers and build relationships that serve them throughout their careers. And our audiences get to see the next generation of game-changing artists first, when they take the stage on Monday, July 25 for their own production of The 24 Hour Plays in an off-Broadway theater."

Staff producers for The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are Madelyn Paquette and Mackenna Goodrich. Program managers are Serena Berman and Jake Beckhard. Production managers are Patrick Anthony Surillo and Michael Alifanz. The 24 Hour Plays Artistic Director is Mark Armstrong.

Alum of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are everywhere in the entertainment industry, on and off Broadway, in television and film, in the leadership of theaters here and abroad. Past participants include playwrights Bekah Brunstetter, Gracie Gardner, Ken Greller, Dave Harris, Gethsemane Herron-Coward, Laura Jacqmin, Josh Koenigsberg, Mike Lew, Mara Nelson-Greenberg, Liliana Padilla, Eliana Pipes, Andrew Rincón, Harrison David Rivers and Celine Song; actors Tessa Albertson, Pico Alexander, Satya Babha, Alice Kremelberg, Elizabeth Lail, Naomi Lorrain, Tedra Millan, Bobby Moreno, Ebonee Noel, Coral Peña, Zoe Perry, Will Rogers, Brandon Scott, Chris Smith, Chelsea Spack, Haskiri Velazquez and Natalie Walker; producers Shariffa Ali, Abigail Jean-Baptiste, Kelcie Beene, Hope Chavez, Carly Hugo, Madelyn Paquette and Patrick Anthony Surillo; and directors Jake Beckhard, Lyndsay Burch, Miranda Cornell, James Dacre, Ryan Dobrin, Taylor Reynolds, Colette Robert, Laura Savia and James Dacre.

For additional information and to help support Nationals, visit: https://24hourplays.org/nationals-2022/.