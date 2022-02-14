THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW-A PUPPET PARODY Will Return Off-Broadway

Rockefeller Productions announced today that their acclaimed production of The Golden Girls Show! - A Puppet Parody, will play a special final engagement in New York starting on April 29th, 2022, through May 29th, 2022. Performances will take place at Theatre Row Theatre, 410 West 42nd Street. For all ticketing and information go to www.ThatGoldenGirlsShow.com

That Golden Girls Show! parodies classic Golden Girls moments-with a twist, the cast is all played by puppets! Get ready for an evening of cheesecakes, St. Olaf stories, jazzercise, sex and all the topics that made Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia so much fun and still so popular today. Laughter reigns with stories of Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, Rose's memories of her life in St. Olaf, Blanche's sexual escapades and the Fountain of Youth and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life. The four gals from Miami will have you in stitches fondly remembering the brilliance of the television series.

Producer and Co-creator Jonathan Rockefeller says, "We are so excited to bring the show back to New York for its final bow. The show consists of entirely new "episodes" since its original 2016 off-Broadway run, and with the recent passing of the legendary Betty White, we felt there is no time like right now to come together, share memories and celebrate this show that has meant the world to so many fans."

The cast includes Miranda Cooper as Sophia, Dylan Glick as Dorothy, Lu Zielinski as Blanche, and Samantha Lee Mason as Rose with trusty swing support from Nate Rocke.

That Golden Girls Show! is co-created by Thomas Duncan-Watt, directed by Michael Hull, written by Doug Kmiotek, and has puppets built by Rockefeller Productions.

The original 2016 United States production was written, produced and directed Jonathan Rockefeller.

Special offers for fans of the show include VIP tickets that include a signed poster and hat. Following its initial record-breaking run off-Broadway, the show went on to tour in three countries, and has been entirely reimagined for the Farewell Tour which played nationally in over 75 cities before its return to New York City.

A leader in family entertainment, Rockefeller Productions values the safety of its patrons and its staff and will enforce current CDC and industry safety standards. They look forward to welcoming audiences to live theatre with confidence and ease.