TEXAS ANNIE: The Legend of the Moan Ranger is Coming to New York City Fringe Festival

Plays for Progress will present TEXAS ANNIE: The Legend of the Moan Ranger, book by Jenn Howd & Roz Mihalko; lyrics by Jenn Howd, Roz Mihalko, and John Woods; music by John Woods, Stephen Goers, Roz Mihalko, and Jenn Howd; and directed by Maggie Perrino. The multi-media, interactive staged reading will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Tue April 8 at 7pm, Wed April 9 at 9:50pm, Sat April 12 at 3:40pm, Mon April 14 at 9:50pm & Fri April 18 at 8:10pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase now. The performance will run approximately 60 mins.

Inspired by a real-life law, TEXAS ANNIE: The Legend of the Moan Ranger follows the campy musical adventures of a renegade sex toy dealer in Texas when sex toys are declared illegal (think John Waters meets Rocky Horror). Expect spicy sing-alongs and raucous audience shout-backs. Strap on—er, in—for a bawdy ride!

The cast will feature viral musical Butch Wicked co-creator and star, Pearl Emerson, in the title role, as well as Lyd Noll, Royce Louden, Hope Pauly, and others to be announced. Listen to the show's concept album on Spotify. The creative team includes Jenn Howd, Genevieve Perrino, Kate McCracken, and Andy Erb.

Writer/Producer Jenn Howd is a queer, non-binary multi-disciplinary artist, creative producer, published author, and avid meditator. Dedicated to LGBTQ+ rights, Jenn co-created and produced Q-Me Con—the world's first “Queer Media & Entertainment Un-Conference” focused on promoting queer visibility within the media & entertainment arenas and co-authored the first-ever LGBTQ+ college resource guide (published by Random House). For more information about Jenn, visit: https://jenniferhowd.com.

Writer, Roz Mihalko, is a queer, trans woman playwright, screenwriter, and author. Her plays and musicals have been produced and performed around the world, and her one-act collection Jung Girls in Freudian Slips was produced off-Broadway. As a screenwriter, Roz has written and co-written over two dozen screenplays and a dozen TV shows, including 6 feature-length animated films for Lionsgate. Her Christmas romance feature, A Christmas Star, premiered in 2021 on the GAC FAMILY network.

Director/Producer, Maggie Perrino, is a theatre and dance professional whose work can be found in local theaters and national theatre festivals across the country, including: The Carnegie, New Edgecliff Theatre, and The Covedale Center for the Performing Arts, among many others.

The material for TEXAS ANNIE: The Legend of the Moan Ranger is based on the song, “Texas Annie” by The Wet Spots (Cass King and John Woods).

