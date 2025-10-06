TEA WITH G Comes to Theater 555

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Now New York will present a one-night-only performance of Tea with G on Sunday, October 12th at 7pm at Theater 555, 555 W. 42nd St. Featuring Deborah Berenson as tea etiquette instructor Georgina Grace (a combination of Mary Poppins and Dame Edna) and Mark Schenfisch as her much harassed accompanist, this original musical comedy has book and lyrics by Deborah Berenson and music by recent Richard Rodgers and Jonathan Larson Award winner Dylan MarcAurele (Lewis Loves Clark, Pop Off, Michelangelo!). The performance is free for Theatre Now members as part of their Industry Nights series. There is a suggested donation of $10 for non-members. The show is expected to run 90 minutes with no intermission.

Theatre Now's Industry Nights are an ongoing series featuring experts in the field of musical theatre along with special events. Past guests include Tony winners Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Rachel Sheinkin and Lisa Lambert as well as Tony nominees Andrew Lippa and Susan Birkenhead, among others. Upcoming events include Master Classes with Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days) and Anna K. Jacobs (Teeth) plus a concert presentation of Confessions, an original musical by Bob Kelly and Jonathan Keebler. More information can be found at tnny.org/industrynights. Reservations are required as space is limited. To RSVP for any Industry Night, go to bit.ly/IndNights.

Founded in 2013, Theatre Now New York (TNNY) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development of new musicals by providing ongoing support for writers in order to nurture voices that push the boundaries of musical theatre. TNNY produces developmental readings and productions of new works as well as the annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. Submissions are now open for SOUND BITES 13. They also host a monthly cabaret series at SoHo Playhouse, Verse Intro Cabaret, and will be hosting a gala celebration of women and nonbinary musical theatre writers honoring Mindi Dickstein, Anna K. Jacobs, and Lisa Lambert at the Players on Saturday, November 8th. More information on all of their programming can be found at www.tnny.org.