TCG Appoints LaTeshia Ellerson As Director Of Institutional Philanthropy

Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, is thrilled to announce the appointment of LaTeshia Ellerson as its new director of institutional philanthropy. Ellerson will partner with TCG's executive-leadership team to devise, implement, and manage strategies and approaches for foundation, corporate, and government sources to diversify TCG's contributed revenue.

"At TCG, we've long admired LaTeshia's leadership in the field," said Adrian Budhu, deputy director and COO, TCG. "From participating in TCG's SPARK Leadership Program to contributing to American Theatre Magazine, we've already had a meaningful relationship with LaTeshia. Now she'll bring her strategic fundraising expertise to our senior leadership team, strengthening TCG and our field at a critical time in our shared history."

"I am thrilled to join Theatre Communications Group during their 60th Anniversary as their new director of institutional philanthropy," said Ellerson. "TCG has made a bold move to clarify its mission and strategic vision to lead for a just and thriving theatre ecology, and I am excited to help TCG tell this story to funders. I look forward to utilizing my fundraising expertise to advance TCG's profound new mission and call to action for an equitable and just national theatre field."

LaTeshia Ellerson (she/her) has over 14 years of experience as a fundraising professional. Her expertise is in developing strategic fundraising plans and creating compelling narratives to increase contributed revenue at nonprofits. LaTeshia's love for the performing arts began as a young actress. This passion continues as she raises funds to promote the indispensable impact of arts organizations.

LaTeshia began her career at Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company in 2007 as Development Associate/Annual Fund Manager, and in 2013 she was promoted to Director of Development. She successfully led the effort to more than double True Colors' annual fund, corporate contributions, and foundation support. In 2021, she joined Theatre Communications Group as their Director of Institutional Philanthropy. LaTeshia participated in the 2014-15 SPARK Leadership Program, funded by American Express, The Joyce Foundation, and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and administered by Theatre Communications Group. In 2015, she was selected as American Theatre magazine's "Top 20 Theatre Professionals to Watch."

LaTeshia is a sought-after speaker and national thought leader in the areas of fundraising and theatre management. She has advised nonprofits in strategic visionary growth, creating mission and value statements, and leadership development. In addition, she is an active mentor to theatre administrators and young people at her local church.

LaTeshia holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago and a Master of Science in Urban Policy Studies/Nonprofit Leadership from Georgia State University.