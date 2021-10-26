Symphony Space Announces Rescheduled Date for BILLY PORTER: UNPROTECTED

Symphony Space will welcome audiences back into its New York City home this season for a wide range of memorable events that take place for one night only, and only at Symphony Space. Tickets are on sale now at symphonyspace.org.

Special literary events include Emmy-, Grammy-, and Tony-winning actor Billy Porter reading from and discussing his memoir Unprotected, on November 3. Writer Wajahat Ali and friends such as Min Jin Lee come together on January 25, 2022, for a program of comedy, storytelling, and music bringing to life his book Go Back to Where You Came From: And Other Helpful Recommendations on How to Become American. Friends of Symphony Space-and of each other-Roz Chast, Patricia Marx, Suzzy Roche, Lucy Wainwright Roche, and Meg Wolitzer join forces in Everything But Dancing!, an evening of storytelling, song, and art, on March 22, 2022.

Performance Details:

Billy Porter: Unprotected

Wednesday, November 3

8pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theater

$41, $38 for Members, $35 for Those 30 and Under (Prices Include Book)

The incomparable Emmy-, Grammy-, and Tony Award-winner from Pose and Kinky Boots reads from and talks about his powerful and revealing autobiography about race, sexuality, and art.