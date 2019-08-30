Sydney James Harcourt Brings A Special One Night Concert To Mckittrick Hotel's Manderley Bar

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announces "This House is Haunted", a special one-night concert evening starring Sydney James Harcourt, on Thursday, September 5th at 10:00 pm in the McKittrick's Manderley Bar (530 West 27th Street).

"This House is Haunted" will be a specter-cular evening of supernatural jazz vocals from the outer limits of the past and future, with added in cuts from the Broadway shows that made Sydney infamous.

Mr. Harcourt starred as Philip Schuyler in the original company of Broadway's Hamilton and also appeared in the show as Aaron Burr. Other Broadway roles have included American Idiot, The Lion King, Bells Are Ringing and Camelot (Lincoln Center). He received a Drama Desk Award and Lucille Lortel Award for his performance in the off-Broadway production of Girl From North Country.

The McKittrick Hotel, located in Chelsea near Hudson Yards, The High Line, Hell's Kitchen and the Meatpacking District, is open seven days a week offering a plethora of entertainment options for tourists and locals alike. From the award-winning immersive spectacle Sleep No More and after-hours jazz speakeasy Manderley Bar, to premier entertainment destination The Club Car, there are endless reasons to visit.

Manderley Bar is located in the McKittrick Hotel at 530 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10001. Reservations are available online at www.mckittrickhotel.com; or by calling 212 564-1662. Tickets are $35.00 per person.





