Suzanne Vega Joins BOB & CAROL & TED & ALICE At The New Group

Suzanne Vega will join Jennifer Damiano, Ana Nogueira, Joél Pérez and Michael Zegen in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice at The New Group, appearing in the onstage role for which Duncan Sheik was previously announced.

This world premiere production, arriving as part of The New Group's 25th Anniversary Season, features Book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, Music by Duncan Sheik, Lyrics by Duncan Sheik and Amanda Green and Choreography by Kelly Devine. Scott Elliott directs. Previews begin January 16 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, February 4.

A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through March 15 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Duncan Sheik shares, "I'm very excited for the upcoming production of Bob & Carol &Ted & Alice with The New Group. It turns out that being in the cast on top of being composer and co-lyricist of a new musical is a lot to chew, so I have decided to focus on the latter. I'm thrilled that my friend and longtime collaborator Suzanne Vega will be stepping into the role. She joins an amazing cast and creative team and I hope as many people get to enjoy this show as possible."

A bittersweet comic take on the sexual revolution in which the suavely conventional lives of two successful young couples, all friends, are both stirred and shaken when they open their minds to the changing attitudes around them.

Jonathan Marc Sherman (Book), Duncan Sheik (Music, Lyrics) and Amanda Green (Lyrics) evoke both the confusions of the time, and the hard timeless lessons of marriage and emotional commitment, inspired by the brilliant and irreverent Oscar-nominated film. Scott Elliott directs this world premiere musical of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice featuring choreography by Kelly Devine.

Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice features Jennifer Damiano (Carol), Ana Nogueira (Alice), Joél Pérez (Bob) and Michael Zegen (Ted), joined by Jamie Mohamdein (Ensemble) and Suzanne Vega (Band Leader).

This production includes Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Costume Design by Jeff Mahshie, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter and Sound Design by Jessica Paz. Orchestrations by Duncan Sheik. Music Supervision, Vocal Arrangements and Additional Orchestrations by Jason Hart. Music Coordinator is Antoine Silverman. Casting is by Telsey + Company, Rachel Hoffman CSA. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson.

Based on the Columbia Pictures motion picture directed by Paul Mazursky and written by Mazursky and Larry Tucker.

Tickets for Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice are available via TheNewGroup.org or by calling 917-935-4242.





