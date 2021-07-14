Streamed Recording of THE WOLVES to be Presented by Lincoln Center Theater

PRIVATE REELS: FROM THE LCT ARCHIVES, streamed recordings of outstanding LCT productions in their entirety, will continue on Thursday, July 22 with the Lincoln Center Theater production of the Drama Desk and Obie award-winning, THE WOLVES by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Lila Neugebauer.

THE WOLVES will stream for free beginning Thursday, July 22 at 7pm through Sunday, August 15 on Broadway On Demand. To register, visit www.LCT.org.

Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girls indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. THE WOLVES is a portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals. The Lincoln Center Theater production of THE WOLVES opened at the Mitzi E. Newhouse on Monday, November 20, 2017 with a cast featuring Paola Sanchez Abreu, Mia Barron, Brenna Coates, Jenna Dioguardi, Samia Finnerty, Midori Francis, Lizzy Jutila, Sarah Mezzanotte, Tedra Millan, and Susannah Perkins.

THE WOLVES was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Additionally, the production won an Obie Ensemble Award shared by director Neugebauer and the acting ensemble, a special Drama Desk Award for its acting ensemble, and was nominated for Lucille Lortel and Drama League awards for Best Play, as well as the Outer Critics' Circle John Gassner Award for Outstanding New American Play.

PRIVATE REELS: FROM THE LCT ARCHIVES allows audiences the opportunity to experience past, award-winning LCT productions in full. Recorded during a performance with the resulting excerpts used for promotional purposes, it was never intended that the productions would be shown in their entirety. The newly edited footage of the full performances (filmed and edited by Frank Basile/Fresh Produce Productions NYC) will give viewers the opportunity to revisit or discover these LCT shows.