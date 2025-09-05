Spy Musical NOTHING LIKE BROADWAY! to be Presented Off-Broadway in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laughs. Love. Espionage. This fall, the Off-Broadway scene will never be the same. Nothing Like Broadway! is a clever, original four-person musical comedy where cabaret meets covert operations. Packed with spy antics, secret identities, and high-stakes missions, the show blends thrilling espionage with the irresistible charm of classic musical theater. Written by David Rackoff, produced by Zane Michael, directed by Rosie Corr and David Rackoff, and choreographed by Rosie Corr, with press representation by Heather L. Bedor, the production promises a night of wit, melody, and theatrical thrills. Performances begin on September 14 at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater.

The story takes place in a cozy Off-Broadway cabaret theater and follows Milo, the schlubby lighting booth guy with big dreams of stepping into the spotlight, falling in love, and saving the world, and his Best Friend, and patron of the arts Annabelle. Their quiet theater life is upended when two rival international super-spies arrive, each hiding from the other while posing as cabaret singers. As secrets unravel and covert operations collide, Milo navigates the chaos and might just save the world while performing on that glorious, tiny stage.

Equal parts farce and love letter to musical theater, the show is built on "old-fashioned" musical craftsmanship with perfect rhymes, lyrics that fit the melody like a glove, and tunes you will be humming all the way home. Every song is a performer's showcase, from story songs to comedy numbers to big ensemble moments. Think Closer Than Ever meets The Music Man, but with spies, chases, and the fate of the free world hanging in the balance.

At the heart of the production is an innovative twenty-minute all-sung chase sequence, a whirlwind of musical motifs, mistaken identity, wordplay, dance, and physical comedy that ends with a jaw-dropping villain reveal.

"It's a show about musical theater nerds, by musical theater nerds, for musical theater nerds," says writer David Rackoff. "It's about the love of the art form and the triumph of the underdog, two things that make theater a magical experience."

The cast features: Tyler Tanner* (Milo), Mychal Phillips* (Annabelle), Marek Zurowski* (Bixby), and Josey Miller* (Kishka).

Members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.