 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Special Offer: GINGER TWINSIES at Orpheum Theater

Performances begin July 10 at the Orpheum Theatre.

By: Jun. 27, 2025
Special Offer: GINGER TWINSIES at Orpheum Theater Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Two girls. one trap. Welcome to Ginger Twinsies — a loving, outlandish, and wildly inappropriate send up of the Lindsay Lohan/Nancy Meyers classic film, the parent trap, that made us all believe that oreos go great with peanut butter, wedding gowns deserve top hats, and being young and beautiful is not a crime. So, pack your bags! We invite you to enjoy this 80 minute comedy stacked with nostalgia, camp (literally, they go camping), and some unexpected twists.

Special offer: bring your twinsie!*  buy 1 ticket get 1 free through july 23  plus enjoy special theme nights at select performances!
 *actual twin not required


Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos