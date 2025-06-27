Special Offer: GINGER TWINSIES at Orpheum Theater

Two girls. one trap. Welcome to Ginger Twinsies — a loving, outlandish, and wildly inappropriate send up of the Lindsay Lohan/Nancy Meyers classic film, the parent trap, that made us all believe that oreos go great with peanut butter, wedding gowns deserve top hats, and being young and beautiful is not a crime. So, pack your bags! We invite you to enjoy this 80 minute comedy stacked with nostalgia, camp (literally, they go camping), and some unexpected twists.



Special offer: bring your twinsie!* buy 1 ticket get 1 free through july 23 plus enjoy special theme nights at select performances!

*actual twin not required