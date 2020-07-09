Source Material To Present IN THESE UNCERTAIN TIMES On Zoom

Source Material will present the World Premiere of In These Uncertain Times, a digital performance piece devised by the company and directed by Artistic Director, Samantha Shay, created for and presented on Zoom. Performances which were originally scheduled for June 13-21 will now take place on Saturday, July 25 at 7pm EST/4pm PST, Sunday, July 26 at 2pm EST/11am PST, Saturday, August 1 at 7pm EST/4pm PST, and Sunday, August 2 at 2pm EST/11am PST. Admission is a sliding scale donation of $10-$25. No one will be turned away due to a lack of funds.

Tickets are available for advance purchase at www.sourcematerialcollective.com.

The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.

In These Uncertain Times is a digitally-devised performance piece, made specifically for its medium. It is a new dramaturgy defined by dystopia, and it is a love letter to the art of theatre. Stemming from a group of artists wondering if COVID-19 is the death of theatre as we know it, In These Uncertain Times is a tragicomic, Chekhovian Zoom performance. From drinking competitions, sad Chekhov monologues, and corona-virus meme collages, In These Uncertain Times' focal point is the impossibility of theatre as we've known it, and forges a new path in the artform, while grieving for the past.

The cast will feature James Cowan (Into the Fog with Source Material), Miles Hartfelder (Streetcar Named Desire with director James Franco), Annelise Lawson* (Babes In The Woods at Signature Theatre), Stephanie Regina* (The White Album at BAM; CasablancaBox at HERE), Raven Scott (Scorpion on CBS), Victoria Sendra (Ivo van Hove's Network on Broadway), and Grace Tiso (Big Time Adolescence at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival).

Samantha Shay (Director) is an American director of theatre and film. She is the artistic director of Source Material, where she carries a deep interest in cross cultural pedagogy, often collaborating with diverse artistic lineages. Source Material often works with American artists, as well as former and current members of such companies at Teatr ZAR, Batsheva Dance Company, and Gardzienice. She is also a filmmaker, and has made music videos for K Á R Y Y N, JFDR, Sóley, and Katie Gately. 2016 marked an initiatory time in her young career. Her performance of Light, garnered the attention of world-renowned artists such as performance artist Marina Abramovic, who mentored her through the work, and Björk, who listed her as one of her artistic inspirations in The Guardian after attending the premier. She is currently completing her first short film, HomeSick, in collaboration with dancer/choreographer Danielle Agami (Batsheva Dance Company, Ate9). Samantha holds a BFA in Acting from the California Institute of the Arts.

Source Material is an evolving nomadic group of artists carrying diverse backgrounds and lineages in artistic practice. Founded in 2014 by Artistic Director Samantha Shay, Source Material began as a container for her desire to broaden the aesthetic horizons of performance. Source Material is an ever-evolving constellation of adventurous and thoughtful creators from many corners of the world.

Source Material's theatre work is anchored in reverence for the classical canon, often adapting literature-based performances with highly original staging. The work has been described as visually stunning, musically driven, physical, ritualistic, and interdisciplinary. Source Material has presented work at The Grotowski Institute, RedCat, and HERE Arts (NYC), and has toured to several US cities, Iceland, Sweden, and the UK. The company is based between the US (New York and Los Angeles) and Iceland (Reykjavik). www.sourcematerialcollective.com

