Songwriter Helen Park Signed by CAA and Kraft-Engel Management

CAA and Kraft-Engel Management have signed Helen Park, Variety reports.

Park is a songwriter known for her work on the musical KPOP. She is a three-time Drama Desk Award-nominated composer, as well as the recipient of the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical and the Richard Rodgers Award.

Park also penned the songs for "Over the Moon," an upcoming animated feature from Netflix, as well as music for the one-act musical "Baked Goods" for which she won the 2018 Samuel French Short Playwriting Contest.

KPOP received a sold-out, extended run at Ars Nova, and was awarded the 2018 Richard Rodgers Award and Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical. The musical is currently being re-developed for the Broadway stage.

