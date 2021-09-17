Pregones/PRTT Returns To In-Person Performances With SOLFEST: A LATINX THEATER FESTIVAL 

Pregones/PRTT announces SolFest: A Latinx Theater Festival in partnership with The Sol Project and North Star Projects and in collaboration with Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre and La Gente: The Latinx Theatre Design Network.

SolFest 2021 will run September 19-23 and will feature readings, panel discussions, and screenings by Latinx playwrights, writers, directors, actors-including new pieces by Dominic Colón and Julissa Contreras and a performance by three-time Tony Award nominee Robin De Jesús. For Pregones/PRTT, the festival marks its return to in-person performances in its off-Broadway venue, the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater. SolFest 2021 events are free or suggested donation, and RSVP is required and can be made here. NYC COVID-19 protocols will be observed for in-person events.

SolFest: A Latinx Theater Festival -founded in 2016 in partnership between The Sol Project and Pregones/PRTT-lifts the voices of extraordinary Latinx playwrights, directors, and actors. "In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more grounding for the theater artist than to step onto the stage, and little that's as rewarding to theatergoers as a live performance,'' says Pregones/PRTT Artistic Director Rosalba Rolón. "The five-day program brims with Latinx talent and extends its embrace beyond New York City with online events. This SolFest is an exuberant homecoming, and we're all here for it!"

SolFest Producer and Founding Member of The Sol Project Adriana Gaviria stated: "We're thrilled to be returning for the fourth edition of SolFest, once again in partnership with the venerable Pregones/PRTT and with exciting new partnerships with Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre, North Star Projects, and La Gente. This year's selections offer audiences opportunities to experience works both classical and contemporary, to think critically about legacy, issues of identity and representation in all aspects of the industry, and to once again gather safely to communally experience the performing arts."

PROGRAM DETAILS

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Play: *A Happy Country

Playwright: Maruxa Viralta

Director: Victoria Collado

Description: If you're seeking a play about revolution where the family drama is the political drama... consider this powerful portrait of love, protest, class, and voyeurism by a Catalan-born, Mexican playwright.

Part of Hedgepig Ensemble's Expand the Canon Festival.

-4:00pm at Endswell in Fort Greene, Brooklyn (RSVP Required)

-7:30pm Virtual Watch Party on Facebook Live

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Virtual Art Share: Poets, Writers, and Storytellers

Participants: Octavio Solís, L.H. González, Paloma Sierra, and more

Description: The evening will include Artist Spotlights in partnership with La Gente: The Latinx Theatre Design Network and screenings of two short films: eat me! created and directed by David Mendizábal and produced through Soho Rep Project Number One Residency and Crabs in A Barrel written by Michael León and Ashley Alvarez and directed by Michael León.

The screenings will be followed by a Q&A with select artists.

-7:30 on Facebook Live

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Digital Panel: Honor and Amplify

Panelists: Classix, Hedgepig Ensemble, Ma-Yi Theatre Company, Pregones/PRTT, The Sol Project

Moderator: Carla Della Gatta

Description: Join us for an intercultural conversation on legacy, identity, and expanding the American theater canon.

-7:30 on Facebook Live

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Play: The War I Know

Playwright: Dominic Colón

Director: Cándido Tirado

Description: Set in 1987 & 1992 during the height of the AIDS and crack epidemic, The War I Know tells the story of Eggie, a 12 year old obsessed with TV and musical theater, and the relationship he has with his HIV-Positive 10 year old next door neighbor, who was recently sent to live with her teenage half-siblings after losing both of her parents to AIDS.

The War I Know is the first in a trilogy of plays that explores the impact of HIV on the Latinx Community in the Bronx from the late 80's through the COVID-19 pandemic.

-7:30 at Puerto Rican Traveling Theater in Manhattan, NYC (RSVP Required)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Play: La Greña

Playwright: Julissa Contreras

Director: Tatyana-Marie Carlo

-7:30 at Puerto Rican Traveling Theater in Manhattan, NYC (RSVP Required)

Directions To Puerto Rican Traveling Theater

304 West 47 Street (b/w 8 & 9 Avenues)

New York, NY 10036.

Trains to Times Square/Broadway District

Phone 718-585-1202 Google Maps Link