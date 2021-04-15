Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sheila Carrasco and Anna LaMadrid Solo Plays Extended at IAMA Theatre Company

Productions include Anyone But Me and The Oxy Complex.

Apr. 15, 2021  
Sheila Carrasco and Anna LaMadrid Solo Plays Extended at IAMA Theatre Company

Latinx creators Anna Lamadrid & Sheila Carrasco's filmed comedic solo plays Presented by IAMA Theatre Company have been extended through April 25.

Anna Lamadrid and Sheila Carrasco, two fiercely funny Latinx-American women have performed, filmed and premiered their respective solo comedic plays about female Latinx identity in production with IAMA Theatre Company in Los Angeles. Anyone But Me, written and performed by Sheila Carrasco, directed by Margaux Susi, and The Oxy Complex, written and performed by Anna Lamadrid, directed by Michelle Bossy, filmed live at L.A.'s Pico Playhouse and premiered virtually on March 21 at IAMA Theatre Company online, where each will continue their online run through April 25.

Anna Lamadrid's The Oxy Complex

Set during the 500th day of quarantine, Anna Lamadrid's The Oxy Complex is a dark comedy exploring love, sex, loneliness, trauma, and the hormone that affects it all - Oxytocin, also known as "the cuddle" or "love" hormone.

Purchase tickets here!

Sheila Carrasco's Anyone But Me

Sheila Carrasco dissects the psyches of women who struggle with self-identity, exploring the personas we create in order to get by. From the local grocery clerk, to your neighbor's teenage daughter, to that lady from the cult - this play is about women who want to be someone they are not. Someone better, easier, stronger... anyone but them.

Purchase tickets here!


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Two Show Day Phone Case
If You Don't Clap T-Shirt
Married to Broadway Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories
Get $10 tix to A Letter To Harvey Milk! Photo

Get $10 tix to A Letter To Harvey Milk!

2021 La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival Announced for May Photo

2021 La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival Announced for May

Laurie Anderson and Jason Moran to Premiere PARTY IN THE BARDO at Park Avenue Armory in Ma Photo

Laurie Anderson and Jason Moran to Premiere PARTY IN THE BARDO at Park Avenue Armory in May

New 42 and Russell Granet, John B. King, Jr. & More to be Honored at Education is Ever Photo

New 42 and Russell Granet, John B. King, Jr. & More to be Honored at Education is Everything Virtual Gala


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get $10 tix to A Letter To Harvey Milk!
  • 2021 La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival Announced for May
  • Laurie Anderson and Jason Moran to Premiere PARTY IN THE BARDO at Park Avenue Armory in May
  • New 42 and Russell Granet, John B. King, Jr. & More to be Honored at Education is Everything Virtual Gala