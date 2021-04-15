Sheila Carrasco and Anna LaMadrid Solo Plays Extended at IAMA Theatre Company

Latinx creators Anna Lamadrid & Sheila Carrasco's filmed comedic solo plays Presented by IAMA Theatre Company have been extended through April 25.

Anna Lamadrid and Sheila Carrasco, two fiercely funny Latinx-American women have performed, filmed and premiered their respective solo comedic plays about female Latinx identity in production with IAMA Theatre Company in Los Angeles. Anyone But Me, written and performed by Sheila Carrasco, directed by Margaux Susi, and The Oxy Complex, written and performed by Anna Lamadrid, directed by Michelle Bossy, filmed live at L.A.'s Pico Playhouse and premiered virtually on March 21 at IAMA Theatre Company online, where each will continue their online run through April 25.

Anna Lamadrid's The Oxy Complex

Set during the 500th day of quarantine, Anna Lamadrid's The Oxy Complex is a dark comedy exploring love, sex, loneliness, trauma, and the hormone that affects it all - Oxytocin, also known as "the cuddle" or "love" hormone.

Sheila Carrasco's Anyone But Me

Sheila Carrasco dissects the psyches of women who struggle with self-identity, exploring the personas we create in order to get by. From the local grocery clerk, to your neighbor's teenage daughter, to that lady from the cult - this play is about women who want to be someone they are not. Someone better, easier, stronger... anyone but them.

