SheNYC Arts Will Be The First Production To Return To The Connelly Theater

SheNYC Arts, the country's premier program for showcasing up-and-coming women writers and composers, has announced their lineup for the 2021 SheNYC Summer Theater Festival. The Festival will run from July 27-August 8, 2021, at the East Village's Connelly Theater with a hybrid in-person and digital audience.

Tickets to the online performances will be available in June at www.SheNYCArts.org.

In 2020, the SheNYC, SheLA, and SheATL Summer Theater Festivals were quick to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic by moving all programming to a live-streamed format, one of the only companies in the country to not cancel a single performance during the shutdown.

Of last year's digitally-presented shows, six will return to premiere onstage this summer: Intentions by Allison Svagdis, Pouf! by Lou Clyde, Over Easy by Abaigeal O'Donnell, Start Up by Larissa Kruesi, Scar Tissue by Victoria Fragnito, and a musical adaptation of Pride and Prejudice by Annie Dillon and Sam Caps.

The Festival will also present three new plays: girl power sex positive joy ride by Zoe Kamil, Plague Doctor! by Charlotte Ahlin, and Dipped in Honey by Cristina Martinez, which had premiered digitally in 2020's SheLA Summer Theater Festival.

All SheNYC shows are selected after a rigorous, blind, months-long selection process out of hundreds of submissions from around the globe. All performances will comply with state and local COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The SheLA and SheATL Summer Theater Festival lineups will be announced at a later date.

SheNYC Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization devoted to producing full-length plays, musicals, and adaptations by women-identifying writers, to prove that works by women are meaningful, necessary, and commercially viable. SheNYC produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles, and Atlanta annually, as well as CreateHER, a semester-long program for high school girls interested in careers as playwrights and producers. Through additional educational and community engagement programs, SheNYC aims to make the theater industry a better place for all people.