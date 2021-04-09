Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SheNYC Arts Will Be The First Production To Return To The Connelly Theater

The Festival will run from July 27-August 8, 2021 with a hybrid in-person and digital audience.

Apr. 9, 2021  

SheNYC Arts Will Be The First Production To Return To The Connelly Theater

SheNYC Arts, the country's premier program for showcasing up-and-coming women writers and composers, has announced their lineup for the 2021 SheNYC Summer Theater Festival. The Festival will run from July 27-August 8, 2021, at the East Village's Connelly Theater with a hybrid in-person and digital audience.

Tickets to the online performances will be available in June at www.SheNYCArts.org.

In 2020, the SheNYC, SheLA, and SheATL Summer Theater Festivals were quick to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic by moving all programming to a live-streamed format, one of the only companies in the country to not cancel a single performance during the shutdown.

Of last year's digitally-presented shows, six will return to premiere onstage this summer: Intentions by Allison Svagdis, Pouf! by Lou Clyde, Over Easy by Abaigeal O'Donnell, Start Up by Larissa Kruesi, Scar Tissue by Victoria Fragnito, and a musical adaptation of Pride and Prejudice by Annie Dillon and Sam Caps.

The Festival will also present three new plays: girl power sex positive joy ride by Zoe Kamil, Plague Doctor! by Charlotte Ahlin, and Dipped in Honey by Cristina Martinez, which had premiered digitally in 2020's SheLA Summer Theater Festival.

All SheNYC shows are selected after a rigorous, blind, months-long selection process out of hundreds of submissions from around the globe. All performances will comply with state and local COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The SheLA and SheATL Summer Theater Festival lineups will be announced at a later date.

SheNYC Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization devoted to producing full-length plays, musicals, and adaptations by women-identifying writers, to prove that works by women are meaningful, necessary, and commercially viable. SheNYC produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles, and Atlanta annually, as well as CreateHER, a semester-long program for high school girls interested in careers as playwrights and producers. Through additional educational and community engagement programs, SheNYC aims to make the theater industry a better place for all people.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
John Bolton
John Bolton
Adrienne Walker
Adrienne Walker
Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler

Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories
Amy Spanger Leads SEX WITH STRANGERS BC/EFA Benefit Reading Photo

Amy Spanger Leads SEX WITH STRANGERS BC/EFA Benefit Reading

Ann Hampton Callaway, Alan Bergman, Alison Bechdel and More Featured in 92Y Virtual Talks Photo

Ann Hampton Callaway, Alan Bergman, Alison Bechdel and More Featured in 92Y Virtual Talks and Classes in April and May

Lilli Cooper, Kyle Jarrow, Lauren Worsham and More Announced for Additional Ars Nova Onlin Photo

Lilli Cooper, Kyle Jarrow, Lauren Worsham and More Announced for Additional Ars Nova Online Events

Iyvon Edebiri Named Director of Artistic Programs at Signature Theatre Photo

Iyvon Edebiri Named Director of Artistic Programs at Signature Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Landing Theatre Announces 2021 New American Voices Playwriting Festival
  • Itzhak Perlman, Houston Symphony Artistic Partner, Conducts Beethoven Program
  • The Drama Squad Comes To Lawns All Over Houston
  • Houston Grand Opera Presents Marian's Song On HGO Digital