Seth Bisen-Hersh Presents LOVE QUIRKS Virtual Concert Featuring Maggie McDowell, Matthew Schatz and More

Other original cast members taking part include Lauren Testerman, Rori Nogee and Dylan Hartwell.

On Thursday, September 10th, 2020 at 7PM, Seth Bisen-Hersh, composer/lyricist of off-Broadway's Love Quirks will present a virtual concert featuring most of the original off-Broadway cast, some of its production team and a few performers from previous incarnations to raise money for the upcoming off-Broadway Original Cast Recording. The broadcast, which will be available on Facebook Live and YouTube Live, will feature the dozen songs from Bisen-Hersh's Self-Isolation Song Cycle, which he originally put out once a week while the stay-at-home quarantine was in effect.

Bisen-Hersh will be joined by original Off-Broadway cast members Maggie McDowell (Disaster, Kinky Boots), Matthew Schatz (Heathers the Musical), Lauren Testerman, Rori Nogee (Showgirls the Musical) and Dylan Hartwell (Naked Boys Singing) as well as its director: Helen Hayes Winning performer Brian Childers (Danny and Sylvia), its musical director Austin Nuckols, its stage manager Brent Michael Jones, and will also feature Teresa Hui from the 2014 off-off-Broadway run, and Crystal Davidson from the original 2011 reading and studio cast recording.

There is a suggested donation of $10 payable to paypal.me/lovequirks. The show will be performed and live streamed on Facebook.com/LoveQuirks and on YouTube at tinyurl.com/sethbhdotcom and will be available on both afterwards, as well.

Every donation to the concert will help fund the Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Love Quirks to be recorded this fall. Love Quirks (www.lovequirks.com) suspended performances off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theater in March. It features a score by Seth Bisen-Hersh (www.sethbh.com) and a book by Mark Childers. The entire team looks forward to resuming performances whenever it's safe, and they cannot wait to release the cast recording.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You