Second Stage Theater Announces the Appointment of Khady Kamara as Executive Director

Kamara will join Second Stage part-time beginning September 14, 2020, and assume the role full-time beginning January 4, 2021.

Second Stage Theater has announced that Khady Kamara, who is currently serving as Managing Director of Arena Stage in Washington, has been named Executive Director at Second Stage Theater. Ms. Kamara will join the award-winning Broadway and Off-Broadway institution part-time beginning September 14, 2020 and will assume the role full time beginning January 4, 2021.

Kamara brings to Second Stage a wealth of management, marketing and strategic planning experience. In her 19 years with Arena Stage, she rose through the ranks, her work integral to the success of Arena's temporary residency in Crystal City and the opening of the Mead Center for American Theater. She doubled the subscription base and built strong patron engagement. In her current role as Managing Director, Kamara is responsible for all of Arena's combined $19 million earned and contributed income streams, as well as overseeing building operations for the 200,000 square foot Mead Center campus, general management and production. She is proud to have contributed to the world-premieres of Dear Evan Hansen and The Originalist, both of which transferred to New York, the former produced Off-Broadway by Second Stage.

In addition to managing strategic planning efforts with the board of directors, a core focus of her career is strengthening community relations and developing new audiences with a focus on diversity and inclusion. Kamara currently serves as Adjunct Faculty for the Arts Management Program at George Mason University, EDI Co-Chair of the League of Resident Theaters and a member of the Board of Directors of Theatre Washington.

"It is an honor to join Carole, the dedicated staff and passionate board at Second Stage," said Ms. Kamara. "During these unprecedented times, we have a unique opportunity to rebuild and reimagine our next chapter while ensuring that Second Stage remains an integral part of the New York theater community at large. I've advocated for a focused lens on diversity, inclusion and social justice awareness throughout my 22-year career, and I look forward to being an authentic voice as part of a cultural institution that is actively working to uphold these values. I have great respect for the artists of Second Stage and I'm inspired by the theater's commitment to artistic excellence. I'm excited to work with this talented team and call Second Stage my new theatrical home."

"Khady's strong leadership abilities and her passionate commitment to the work of living American writers make her the ideal new Executive Director for Second Stage," said Rothman. "It's a challenging time for theater and I am impressed with Khady's fierce determination to move the institution forward as we start producing again. She will be a powerful new voice in our Broadway and theatrical community and for the many artists who are part of the Second Stage family. Thank you to Terry Lindsay, Tim McClimon and the entire Board Search Committee for your remarkable work."

"After a rigorous national search which began in February, I am thrilled to have Khady as our unanimous choice as Executive Director," said Co-Chairman of the Board Terry Lindsay. "We were impressed with her innovative and collaborative approach, impactful community engagement, and her leadership in EDI initiatives. Partnering with the Board as we embark on expanded strategic planning, Khady is the right person for Second Stage at this critical time for theater."

Second Stage Theater recently announced its upcoming 2020-2021 season which includes the highly anticipated revival of Richard Greenberg's TAKE ME OUT, starring Patrick J. Adams, Julian Chi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Tyler Lansing Weaks and Jesse Williams. Directed by Scott Ellis, the play is set to begin performances in March of 2021 with an opening night set for April 22, 2021 at Broadway's Hayes Theater.

The season will also feature the New York premiere of a new play by Lynn Nottage, directed by Nottage's frequent collaborator Kate Whoriskey. Performances will begin on Broadway in the fall of 2021. Fall of 2021 will also see the return of playwright Rajiv Joseph, whose plays Animals Out of Paper and Gruesome Playground Injuries both received productions at Second Stage Theater. Directed by May Adrales, LETTERS OF SURESH will have its world premiere at Second Stage's off-Broadway Kiser Theater in the spring of 2021.

