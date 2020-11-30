Sarah Hughes Directs Reading of New Play THUS WAS ADONIS MURDERED To Benefit The Indie Theater Fund

A new play by John Greenwood will receive a work-in-progress reading via streaming on Wednesday, December 2nd at 7:00 pm EST. The work is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Caudwell. The event will benefit the Indie Theater Fund, and presented to an invited audience for exlusive presentation on FiveOhm.TV.

This developmental presentation of THUS WAS ADONIS MURDERED, adapted especially for streaming, is what would happen if Oscar Wilde collaborated on a play with Agatha Christie over the Internet. When the tax collector comes knocking at your door, the only logical move is for your friends to pack you off to Venice to indulge in its artistic treasures (as well as some carnal pleasures). But when the man of your dreams is found stabbed through the heart, your real problems begin.

The cast features Sebastian Beacon (Bull, Taking Woodstock), Toni Ann DeNoble (Elementary), Jonathan Higginbotham, Daniel K. Isaac (Billions), Layla Koshnoudi (Men on Boats), Alexander Mannara (The Plot Against America), Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains), Kelli Simpkins (The Laramie Project), and Babak Tafti (Succession).

Sara Hughes is directing, Alejandro Fajardo is the Production Designer, and Megan Kingery/ POE Global is Executive Producing. The team is collaborating with Production Studio FiveOhm.TV to create an exciting presentation especially for streaming.

RSVP's are required to attend: Please reach out to Producers for more information at https://www.fiveohm.tv/adonis.

