Sara Gettelfinger, Keri René Fuller, Luke Islam and More to Star in THE LAST BIMBO OF THE APOCALYPSE

The New Group has revealed the complete cast for The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse, with book by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, music and lyrics by Michael Breslin with additional music and lyrics by Patrick Foley, choreographed by Jack Ferver, and directed by and developed with Rory Pelsue. This world premiere musical will feature Patrick Nathan Falk, Keri René Fuller, Sara Gettelfinger, Luke Islam, Milly Shapiro and Natalie Walker. Previews begin April 22 in advance of Official Opening Night on Tuesday, May 13. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through June 1 at The Pershing Square Signature Center. The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse marks the third production in The New Group’s 30th Anniversary / 2024 – 2025 Season.
In 2006, The New York Post infamously labeled Paris, Lindsay and Britney “The Three Bimbos of the Apocalypse.” But who is the fourth girl in that famous photo? Today, three Gen Z internet sleuths investigate that icon – Coco, an early 2000’s one-hit wonder who mysteriously vanished. Their epic musical quest leads them to uncover the truth, deliver justice and rewrite pop history.
This production includes Scenic Design by Stephanie Osin Cohen, Costume Design by Cole McCarty, Lighting Design by Amith Chandrashaker and Sound Design by Megumi Katayama and Ben Truppin-Brown. Production Supervisor is Five Ohm. Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Clarissa Marie Ligon.
The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse is produced by special arrangement with Jeremy O. Harris and Josh Godfrey of bb².
