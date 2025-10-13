Santino Fontana Joins the Cast of TARRYTOWN THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-award-winning actor Santino Fontana, has joined the star-studded cast of TARRYTOWN THE MUSICAL, a one-night-only musical event playing at the Tarrytown Music Hall on October 30.

As previously announced, the modern-day adaptation, written and composed by Adam Wachter, will also star Krysta Rodriguez (The Addams Family, First Date, Smash) and Andy Mientus (Les Misérables, Spring Awakening, The Flash), reimagining Irving's classic tale with a contemporary score that blends wit, romance, and haunting beauty.

Originally premiering at San Diego's Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company, Tarrytown the Musical earned the San Diego Critics' Circle Craig Noel Award for Best New Musical in 2017. James Hebert of the San Diego Union-Tribune praised Wachter's work as “lyrical and gracefully flowing… often witty lyrics and a savvy way of updating Irving's characters without shoehorning them into some contrived-feeling story.”

The musical went on to receive a reading with MCC Theater, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, featuring Broadway favorite Jeremy Jordan in addition to Rodriguez and Mientus. In 2020, the cast recording—produced and orchestrated by Brian Usifer—was released as a benefit for the Actors Fund's COVID relief efforts.

The show will be directed by Christopher Campbell (MJ, Hamilton), and the band will be led by music director Annbritt duChateau (Aladdin, Frozen, Old Friends). The band is made up of Broadway musicians, including Bob Zubrycki on violin, Phil Coiro on drums, Simon Kafka on guitar, Catherine Michetti on bass, and Deb Assael on cello. Lauryn Ciardullo will produce.

More than a ghost story, Tarrytown explores themes of love, longing, and the ties that echo across time, offering audiences a fresh yet timeless take on one of America's most enduring legends.

Tickets are now on sale for this exclusive performance in the heart of Sleepy Hollow country, an easy train ride from Grand Central.

Biographies

KRYSTA RODRIGUEZ (Katrina Van Tassel). Fans of NBC's Smash may remember her as the high-flying diva, Ana Vargas, in the original television series, or from the recent Broadway musical adaptation, in which she played Tracy, the writer/lyricist of Bombshell. Previously, Rodriguez has starred as Cinderella in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods and in The Collaboration for Manhattan Theatre Club. She took on the role of Rosie Alvarez in the Kennedy Center/Broadway Center Stage production of Bye Bye Birdie, opposite Christian Borle. Rodriguez co-starred in the Emmy Award-winning Netflix/Ryan Murphy limited series Halston as the iconic entertainer Liza Minnelli, which marked her return to the platform following her role in Daybreak with Matthew Broderick. Her long list of television credits includes roles on the NBC series Trial & Error, as well as recurring roles on Younger, Married, Gossip Girl, Quantico, Chasing Life, The Mysteries of Laura, and Indoor Boys (Indie Series Award). Rodriguez's theater résumé includes Theresa Rebeck's Seared at MCC, in a role she originated at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, for which she was honored with an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance. Rodriguez took on the role of princess Megara in Disney's premiere stage adaptation Hercules, part of The Public Theater's PublicWorks program. Broadway credits include Ilse in the Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening; First Date and original companies of The Addams Family, In the Heights, Spring Awakening, A Chorus Line (2006 revival), and Good Vibrations. Other memorable turns include Anita in West Side Story at The Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra; What We're Up Against at The Women's Project; and as a standout Diana in the Hollywood Bowl production of A Chorus Line.

Andy Mientus (Ichabod Crane) is a writer and actor who has appeared on Broadway as Marius in the revival of Les Misérables, and Hanschen in the revival of Spring Awakening, which he co-conceived with director Michael Arden. On television, he was a series regular on the NBC musical drama Smash and the NBC/Universal series Gone. He also played Hartley Rathaway (aka The Pied Piper) on the hit CW series The Flash. Other television roles include Grendel and Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (GLAAD Media Award), both for Netflix, as well as Anger Management, Law and Order: SVU, Chasing Life, and the CBS pilot, LFE. Off-Broadway credits include the revival of Carrie (MTC) and, recently, The Jonathan Larson Project (Orpheum Theater, Ghostlight Records). Other theater credits include the National Tour of Wicked, Tommy (The Denver Center), Moisés Kaufman's revival of Bent (Mark Taper Forum), Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas (Chicago), and Immediate Family (Blumenthal Arts, directed by Phylicia Rashad). Mientus made his London stage debut in The View Upstairs at Soho Theatre. As a writer, he wrote the book and lyrics to Burn All Night at American Repertory Theater (ART), and the middle-grade fiction series The Backstagers. His debut novel, Fraternity, was recently published by Amulet/Abrams and is available online and in bookstores nationwide. Andy trained at the University of Michigan immediately before making his professional stage debut.

Santino Fontana (Brom Van Brunt). One of Broadway's foremost leading men, Santino Fontana has performed in nine Broadway shows, winning the Tony Award, two Drama Desk Awards, an Outer Critics Circle Award, a Lucille Lortel Award, an Obie Award, and the Clarence Derwent Award across his stage career. In 2019, Fontana won the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his lead performance as Michael Dorsey in the stage adaptation of Tootsie. Many may also remember him as Prince Topher in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, but he is most widely known for voicing the villainous Prince Hans in Disney's Academy Award-winning animated feature, Frozen. He also appears in Universal Studios' Sisters, opposite Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. On television, Santino was recently seen in Ryan Murphy's FX series Grotesquerie, opposite Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance. He was also on Amazon's Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He starred opposite Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta on the NBC drama Shades of Blue, while simultaneously starring in the hit comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Other TV credits include Fosse/Verdon, The Good Wife, Nurse Jackie, Brain Dead, Mozart in the Jungle, Evil, and Royal Pains. Fontana was recently nominated for Drama Desk and Lortel Awards for Outstanding Performance in the Off-Broadway revival of I Can Get It for You Wholesale.